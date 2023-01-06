Agility Insurance Services Welcomes Three New Hires to the Sales Team

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Agility Health Insurance Services is happy to announce they’ve added three new members to the sales team. These three new hires will be joining an all-star force to help Agility reach new heights in 2023.

Courtney Jones comes on board as the new vice president of Sales. Jessica Lopez joins us as a Sales Director. Last but not least, Chris Gaston also joins the team as a Sales Director. Agility Insurance Services looks forward to welcoming these new team members in January 2023.

“I am the National VP of Sales for Agility Insurance Services,” Courtney Jones says, “I currently reside in the beautiful hills of Northeast Tennessee with my husband as well as two children who attend college at East Tennessee State University. I have been in the insurance industry since 1998 and have a passion for helping individuals understand their insurance options and services available to them. In recent years, I have been a sales leader specializing in building and leading sales teams in both Under 65 ACA products and Medicare Advantage managing the sales cycle from opportunity identification to delivering high-impact presentations, differentiating features and benefits, and bolstering client loyalty. I love building teams and helping to create opportunities to aid a team in exceeding their personal and professional goals. My hobbies include home decorating, hiking through our local mountains, and jet skiing on our local lakes in the summer.”

Chris Gaston says, “I live in Arlington, Texas with my wife. I have four children and two grandchildren. I came into the insurance industry because I love to help people. I have experience in Medicare, ACA and life insurance. I have worked on both the broker and carrier side. I look forward to bringing my knowledge to the team at Agility.”

“I am the Sales Director for Agility Insurance Services,” says Jessica Lopez. “I was born and raised in Houston, Texas. I currently reside in Katy, TX with my husband, kiddos, and fur baby “Bruce”. I am proud to be a Latina; of Mexican descent. “Yes” I speak Spanish. I will be working closely with Brokers, agency partners, and carrier partners to achieve assigned growth targets for the organization.I have been in the Insurance Industry over 14 years, and more specifically, in the Medicare industry for 10 years. I have worn several hats along the way in this industry, so I am very well versed in different capacities. I have been a broker myself and out in the field selling Medicare/ACA products. I have been behind the scenes as Member Services, I’ve managed several markets in Texas and Louisiana for another field marketing organization, and I’ve managed Brokers/Agency’s with several other national carriers as well. I am passionate about what I do. I am all for empowering and educating the community on making an informed decision when it comes to their healthcare needs. One of my biggest accomplishments, I would say, is the reputation and trust that I’ve built with the broker community. Their relationship is key and making sure they have all the tools and resources they need to be successful is my priority. During my spare time you can catch me on my boat hunting down some Red Fish!”

Agility Insurance Services

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources to our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.