Welcome to MPU Online Open Day on 7 January

MACAU, January 6 - The Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) will hold the MPU 2023 Open Day online on 7 January (Saturday). Featuring degree programme presentations, sharing sessions, thematic exhibitions, performances and a lucky draw, the event will allow the community to have a comprehensive understanding of MPU’s programmes and achievements in teaching and research, and to experience the exciting academic life and diverse campus culture. Secondary school graduates, elites, parents, and interested parties are welcome to join in online.

In alignment with Macao’s strategic positioning of “One Centre, One Platform and One Base” and adhering to its long-standing commitment to quality and student-centred education, MPU is actively leveraging its academic strengths to nurture outstanding and high-end talents to help build Macao, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The university is recognised nationally and internationally and has achieved good results in various authoritative academic reviews. MPU is the first university in Asia to have a successful institutional review by the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, UK; the first university in Macao to win the National Teaching Achievement Award; and the only university in China to receive the Asia-Pacific Quality Awards three times. In 2022, MPU received global accreditation for its quality education through a successful International Quality Review by the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, UK, with the areas of scientific research and talent cultivation being recognised as areas of good practice. In terms of sustainable development, MPU was ranked between 201 and 300 in the Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings in 2022, 100 places higher than last year. In academic research, the university is tapping into its academic strengths across various disciplines to build synergies between academia and industry, as well as promoting technological innovation and research output utilization through effective industry-university-research cooperation, while remaining committed to nurturing high-calibre talents serving the society.

MPU’s degree programmes for the 2023/2024 academic year are now open for admission. Programme areas include: Information Technology, Health Sciences and Sports, Languages and Translation, Arts and Creativity, Public Administration and Services, Business and Management. Applications for undergraduate admission are accepted from now to 18 January 2023, and applications for postgraduate admission are accepted from now to 15 May 2023. For more information, please visit the MPU admission page at mpu.mo/admission.

For more information about the Open Day, please visit: mpu.mo/openday, MPU’s Wechat: mpuadmission, or our Facebook page.