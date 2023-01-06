Fierce competition on second day of 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta

MACAU, January 6 - Participating teams resumed the fight on the second day of the 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta. Muwu BBQ, Guangzhou Nansha Sailing Team and Cat Fever won the second daily award of the Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 unified design group), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC group) and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group), respectively.

Three rounds of races were contested in the Macao Cup International Regatta and the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta today. Two wins gave Muwu BBQ the daily award, while Big Boys Sailing Team continued the good form from yesterday to win the third race and ExeQute Racing rounded up the daily top three. In the overall standing, Big Boys Sailing Team and Muwu BBQ hold the top two spots on equal points, followed by Blue Water in third place.

In today’s second race of the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, Zhongshan Sailing Team and Shanghai Senior Sailors involved in a collision. The rescue boat immediately arrived at the scene for rescue and all team members involved came out unscathed. The jury later decided that Shanghai Senior Sailors achieved daily second place and CADDX-FPV came third. In the overall standing, daily winners Guangzhou Nansha Sailing Team jumped to first place, Zhongshan Sailing Team trail by one point in second and Shanghai Senior Sailors are in third place.

Four rounds of races were held today in the International Catamaran Invitational. Wins for Cat Fever, Windseekers and LC Sailing secured the daily top three positions. At the conclusion of day 2, Cat Fever remain top of the table, followed by LC Sailing and Windseekers. The races continue tomorrow and on Sunday as the teams battle for the overall titles.

The ‘2023 MGM Macao International Regatta – Sailing Fun Day’ will be held at Vista of MGM Macau from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm on 7 and 8 January. Game booths, workshops and interactive performances are on offer, and admission is free.

