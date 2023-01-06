Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Lilly To Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

TEXAS, January 6 - January 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Kevin Lilly to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a term set to expire November 15, 2027. The Commission supervises and regulates all aspects of the alcoholic beverage industry in the state.

Kevin Lilly of Houston is founding partner of Avalon Advisors, LLC. Prior to founding Avalon, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York and Houston. He is a Colonel in the Texas State Guard and commanded the 8th Regiment during Hurricane Harvey. He is a former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas State University System Board of Regents and former trustee of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Strake Jesuit College Prep, and the Houston Symphony. He serves on the Board of Visitors of Southwestern University. Lilly received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University. Additionally, he received a commission through his undergraduate ROTC Program and served as a Tank Commander in the United States Army, with one overseas deployment. Lilly left federal service at the rank of Captain.

