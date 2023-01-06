Vampr Publishing Joins Songistry’s AI-Powered Sync Licensing Search Engine, hyprAUDIO

hyprAUDIO.com Vampr Publishing Songistry Inc.

Vampr Publishing's goal of obtaining sync opportunities for their users is now supercharged by using hyprAUDIO

With our catalogue now searchable on their intelligent and intuitive platform, our artists will now be exposed to significantly more sync opportunities than before” — Josh Simons, Founder & CEO of Vampr

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songistry Inc. is excited to announce its partnership with Vampr Inc., the number one social media app for musicians to discover talent, collaborate and monetize their music, and Songisty’s own hyprAUDIO, the world’s leading AI-powered sync licensing search engine. hyprAUDIO will now feature Vampr Publishing’s extensive catalogue of songs and compositions.

"We’re excited to be working with Songistry to open up our catalogue to a wider array of people looking for music for sync,” said Josh Simons, Founder and CEO of Vampr. “With our catalogue now searchable on their intelligent and intuitive platform, our artists will now be exposed to significantly more sync opportunities than before."

Vampr’s catalog includes a diverse range of genres and styles, from pop and rock to electronic and hip hop. Vampr offers an extensive range of services to songwriters that allows them to maintain control of their copyrights, get world class training on Vampr Academy, and distribute their music and to opt in for music publishing services all in one app.

“Because hyprAUDIO uses AI to find exactly the track you’re looking for, it gets better and more accurate the more content it indexes. So, we’re always on the lookout for new and exciting music to add." said Justin Gray, Founder and CEO of Songistry. "Vampr’s extensive and high-quality catalog is a great addition for anyone searching on for music for their next production."

With the addition of Vampr Publishing’s catalogue, hyprAUDIO continues to solidify its position as a leading destination for music supervisors and other industry professionals seeking top-notch sync licensing options. hyprAUDIO’s AI powered search engine and robust music catalogue is one-stop and “easy clear” providing one of the fastest licensing experiences.

For more information about Vampr Publishing, visit https://www.vampr.me/publishing/. To learn more about hyprAUDIO, visit www.hypraudio.com.

