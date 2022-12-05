Songistry Inc. announces partnership with Global Music Publisher and Library PrimalHouse Music

PrimalHouse Music Songistry Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI based music technology company Songistry Inc. announced today their exciting partnership with PrimalHouse Music – a global music publisher and library of more than 200,000 copyrights. The ingestion of PrimalHouse Music’s catalog will serve as a significant expansion of fully licensable music from Songistry’s hyprAUDIO.com music licensing search engine.

PrimalHouse Music’s extensive catalog includes all genres of instrumental and vocal music for use in creative projects such as film, television, advertising, radio spots, mobile apps, corporate use, or social media.

“I am beyond excited about this new partnership. The AI technology used in hyprAUDIO is leading the sync industry to better and faster results for music supervisors, production teams, and content creators for all media. The entire team at PrimalHouse Music is thrilled to collaborate with Songisty as we bring our music catalogs to the future of music synchronization,” states PrimalHouse’s CEO Ryan Neill.

“Songistry and its products MDIIO and hyprAUDIO were developed to allow creatives to thrive in this ever-changing music industry,” said Songisty Founder and CEO Justin Gray.

“This partnership is the perfect fit for our expanding database of exceptional quality music, and it shows our commitment to continued growth. The addition of these songs will allow us to offer our broadcast and production clients over 350,000 fully licensable songs.”

Some clients of PrimalHouse Music include NBC, Amazon Prime Video, A&E, and Netflix among others.

About Songistry Inc:

Songistry Inc., was founded by internationally acclaimed songwriter and music producer, Justin Gray (John Legend, Mariah Carey, Joss Stone). Its brands include MDIIO, where Creators can quickly upload and search their songs in a database that lets them manage all aspects of their daily workflow, MDXO, a community driven global songwriting camp, MDIIO|U, workshops, webinars, data and analytics designed to help Creators step up their game, and hyprAUDIO an AI-Powered Sync Licensing Search Engine disrupting the traditional Sync Industry.

MDIIO provides a competitive advantage for artists to thrive in today's music industry. Store everything associated with your songs, including your tracks, metadata, collaborators, lyrics, playlists, pitches, network, splits, and even licenses. Then let hyprAUDIO get your music to the masses, while you create magic in the studio.

