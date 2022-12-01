Songistry Completes Acquisition of Bopper

Bopper Songistry Inc.

Songistry Inc. is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of the business and assets of Bopper.

We are very pleased to complete this strategic acquisition and join forces with the Bopper team” — Justin Gray, Founder/CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songistry Inc., an AI-based music technology company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of the business and assets of the Apollo Music Store Inc. (aka “Bopper”). Based in Montreal, Canada, Bopper owns and operates an automated platform that allows content producers to license the rights to use music on their audio-visual productions.

“We are very pleased to complete this strategic acquisition and join forces with the Bopper team,” said Justin Gray, Founder/CEO of Songistry. “The acquisition of Bopper fits seamlessly into our strategy to disrupt how music is discovered and licensed for film, television, advertising, gaming and user generated content such as Tik Tok, YouTube and Instagram.”

Bopper brings with it an established customer base and over 8,000 ready to license music tracks on its platform. In addition, Bopper has complementary IP assets, including proprietary technology that allows every song to be priced individually using AI technology. Songistry plans to leverage this technology applying it to its hyprAUDIO and MDIIO platforms, as well continuing to amplify the Bopper brand.

ABOUT SONGISTRY

Songistry is an AI powered data driven music technology company aimed at providing the best in class virtual and online tools for the entire music industry through its suite of services. Songistry products include: MDIIO (pronounced MID-ee_oh), MDIIO/U, MDXO, and the recently released licensing engine hyprAUDIO. hyprAUDIO is the first of its kind AI powered search engine exclusively designed to connect buyers and sellers of music for the express intent of facilitating music discovery, licensing and monetization of music for tv/ film, advertising and gaming. Songistry is currently supporting music creators and libraries globally with over 150k ready to license copyrights.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Maule VP, Strategy & Operations rmaule@mdiio.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

RB Milestone Group LLC

songistry@rbmilestone.com

www.mdiio.com

www.hypraudio.com

www.songistry.com

