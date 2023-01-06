WVDOT is hiring Transportation Engineering Technologists in Kanawha County NOW!

The Transportation Engineering Technologist serves in a managerial or program expert capacity in either the engineering or construction field/area of highway and bridge construction and maintenance. The technologist manages a unit in a district or division or may manage a specific division-wide technical function requiring expert level knowledge or may be a licensed land surveyor. As a unit manager, duties include supervision of lower-level supervisors, technicians and/or professional employees. He or she performs other related duties as required.



Employees functioning as a licensed land surveyor must have a current state license from the State Board of Examiners for Land.



Applicants should apply online at the WVDOT Careers page.



Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.



Knowing those workers would be needed – and needed fast – the WVDOT asked the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the WVDOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing, and hiring procedures. The new hiring procedures revolutionized the department's ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.



WVDOT jobs offer competitive wages, great benefits, a supportive work environment, and excellent chances for advancement.



The WVDOT hired more than 1,400 people in 2022.​

