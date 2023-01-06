Friday, January 6

Lawmakers aim to tackle drug laws and homelessness

Washington lawmakers return to Olympia Monday with several pressing issues to address — chief among them, revising Washington’s criminal drug laws and addressing the state’s housing and homelessness crisis. Here are four key topics the Legislature is expected to debate during its 105-day session, which runs through the end of April: reforming drug laws, housing and homelessness, long term care tax, and gun control. Continue reading at Axios. (Brendan Lynch)

Hospitals, nurses at odds over how WA lawmakers should address health care crisis

Washington hospitals and nurses, faced with staffing shortages that plague the healthcare industry nationwide, are seeking help from the state Legislature, which begins its 2023 session Monday. Nurses are calling on state lawmakers to enact nurse-to-patient ratios, saying they would ease burdens on nurses and reduce turnover and burnout. A staffing ratio bill died in the Senate last year. Pressure on lawmakers to take action will likely only increase as the healthcare industry remains on rocky financial footing, with several Washington hospitals threatening to cut back services or even close. Continue reading at Puget Sound Business Journal. (SEIU HEALTHCARE 1199NW)

Inslee, lawmakers focus on workforce amid tech layoffs and shortage in other industries

While the tech industry is shedding jobs, many other employers are desperate for workers. State legislators are newly focused on trying to help. Legislators told reporters Thursday they want to make it easier for behavioral health specialists licensed in other states to take jobs here, and they propose new police training facilities closer to where incoming officers will live and work. They also want new training and apprenticeship programs. “We have to rethink how we’re doing this. We have a new problem, we need new solutions,” Senator Andy Billig (D-Majority Leader) said. Continue reading at KIRO 7.

Aberdeen Daily World

Cold weather shelters to expand capacity, other potential sites identified

Axios

Some school districts must wait on electric bus money

Cap-and-trade takes effect in Washington state

Bellingham Herald

Repairs begin on Nooksack Dam near Ferndale

Columbian

Clark County COVID rates fall; 10 deaths reported

Everett Herald

Comment: Beyond numbers, this is what child poverty looks like

News Tribune

Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot by Tacoma police last month following chase

Puyallup Tribe announces economic development project at port. Here are the details

New York Times

Biden Administration Moves to Tighten Limits on Deadly Air Pollution

Northwest Asian Weekly

ST alternate stations outside the CID present challenges

Olympian

Thurston Sheriff pursues driver accused of hit and run, possessing stolen vehicle

Puget Sound Business Journal

Experts expect unionization efforts to gain steam

FTC proposes broad ban on noncompetes

Seattle Times

WA hospitals, health care unions split on best way out of staffing crisis

Final report on Boeing 737 MAX crash sparks dispute over pilot error

Spokesman Review

Idaho Supreme Court upholds all abortion laws challenged in Planned Parenthood cases

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

New variant of COVID-19 on its way to Walla Walla Valley; vaccine still key weapon, experts say

Washington Post

Half of Earth’s glaciers could melt even if key warming goal is met, study says

Yakima Herald-Republic

EFSEC at odds with Yakima County commissioners on solar project moratorium

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Amazon announces another wave of layoffs, eliminating over 18,000 positions in 3 months

DOJ settles claim filed by Des Moines ‘dreamer’ who was arrested in 2017

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Inslee tackles housing, homelessness, police ahead of legislative session (Rolfes)

KNKX Public Radio

The U.S. job market is still healthy, but it’s slowing down as recession fears mount

Biden announces new border control measures and legal pathways to some migrants

KUOW Public Radio

Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months

Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state? (Berry, Rolfes)

KXLY (ABC)

‘It’s 100% necessary’: SPD to ramp up patrols in neighborhoods

Healthcare workers head to Olympia, await passage of safe staffing standards bill

Spokane directs $5.1 million towards customers who fell behind on utility bills

MyNorthwest

State Capitol building briefly evacuated ahead of legislative session