Sister Companies Honored by The Stirling Center for Excellent Patient Satisfaction Ratings
Two mental health service providers recently earned top honors for outstanding service to patients.
Our goal is clear — to give consumers an overview of a company’s customer feedback while also helping that business capitalize on its reputation for excellent customer care. ”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sister companies in the mental/behavioral health field got top ratings in 2022 from The Stirling Center, drawing attention again to their reputation for outstanding patient service and satisfaction.
Through The Talk Awards, Pulse of the City News and City Beat News, The Stirling Center prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals that provide an excellent customer experience. Recently, three businesses earned top honors again, demonstrating their continued dedication to providing award-winning customer service.
Sister companies, Family Alliance Network, LLC and Carolina Family Alliance, Inc. recently received awards through the Stirling Center. Both provide mental and behavioral health services and case management. Family Alliance Network (www.familyalliancenetwork.org) has two offices in Houston and one in Rock Hill, S.C., with plans to expand its service area into Alabama soon. Carolina Family Alliance, Inc. is located in Charlotte, N.C. (www.carolinafamilyalliance.com).
While Family Alliance Network received its fifth consecutive Talk Award, and Carolina Family Alliance brought home its eighth straight City Beat News Award, they both earned top marks for patient satisfaction. This is accomplished by following their core values. Among those is the belief that quality of service and care is a right for its patients, not a privilege. They are both committed to excellence and accountability, providing only the highest level of service possible to the individuals and families they serve.
Ultimately, Family Alliance Network and Carolina Family Alliance provide therapeutic, diverse and comprehensive services that empower individuals, solidify families, impact the community and change lives. For more information on the two organizations, visit their Award Pages at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/family-alliance-network-houston-texas and
https://awards.citybeatnews.com/CAROLINA-FAMILY-ALLIANCE-INC-CHARLOTTE-NC.
For nearly a decade, The Stirling Center has been calculating customer satisfaction ratings for small and mid-size businesses in a variety of industry segments, honoring those businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on The Stirling Center’s independent, proprietary research and rating system, which combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those businesses that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive an award.
With an abundance of websites dedicated to rating businesses, products and more, many consumers are taking to the Internet to read reviews and do their research before deciding what to buy, where to eat and everything in between. These sites are often free and uncensored, however, so they may not always represent the most accurate picture of a business. By combining all online information into one score, The Stirling Center provides a fairer overview of customer feedback in one place, taking the worry and work out of finding the top consumer-rated businesses across the country.
“Our goal is clear — to give consumers an overview of a company’s customer feedback while also helping that business capitalize on its reputation for excellent customer care to attract new interest and generate new revenue,” says Frank Andrews, Director of The Stirling Center.
About The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center was established to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to businesses and consumers alike. Through its companies — The Talk Awards, Pulse of the City News and City Beat News — The Stirling Center calculates customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and helps businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business.
The Stirling Center also provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center recognizes service excellence wherever it’s found.
The Stirling Center is located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.stirlingcenter.org. Additionally, more information can be found online at www.thetalkawards.com, www.pulseofthecitynews.com, and www.citybeatnews.com.
