NEXCOM In-Vehicle AI-Aided Telematics Computer Powers Smart Emergency Response, Warehousing and Logistics Applications
VTC 7260-xC4 Leads the Way in Advanced Driver Assistance and Intelligent Traffic Systems, and Automated Intralogistics
The booming e-commerce and direct delivery industries are powered by machine learning, as warehouse logistics get smarter, faster, and more sustainable around the world”FREMONT, CA, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent Mobility appliances, announced today launch of the compact in-vehicle AI-aided telematics computer, VTC 7260-xC4. It is designed to power the future of machine learning (ML) in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), smart public works applications, intelligent traffic systems (ITS), and automated intralogistics for warehouse applications. The VTC 7260-xC4 supports fleet and warehouse automation implementation, while ensuring data security and improving productivity, data collection and analysis, and driver safety.
“The booming e-commerce and direct delivery industries are powered by machine learning, as warehouse logistics get smarter, faster, and more sustainable around the world,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “To keep customers happy and deliveries arriving on time, intelligent traffic systems, automated intralogistics, and the latest driver assistance applications need the advanced computing power of our latest telematics computer, VTC 7260-xC4, powered by AI.”
NEXCOM’s compact in-vehicle AI-aided telematics computer, the VTC 7260-xC4 powers the latest in-vehicle smart applications supporting public transit and public works, agriculture and construction, warehousing and automated intralogistics, and more. It features the 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1185GRE Processor, with 25% more computing power than its predecessor to deliver high-performance image recognition and AI-powered workload demands. ADAS facilitates the identification, recognition, and prediction of vehicles’ internal and external abnormalities via video surveillance, LiDar, and mmWave radars – perfect for smart fleet, public transit, and warehouse automation. From building the best delivery route to finding the fastest emergency response roadway, higher computing power combined with the Hailo AI accelerator fulfills AI models requiring big data, including video.
The VTC 7260-xC4 offers five extension slots with the flexibility to connect up to three Wi-Fi, LTE, or 5G modules, supporting busy server communications and diverse environments. For operational safety and efficiency management, recorded footage and machine-to-machine real-time communications are stored, or uploaded when the vehicle returns to its workstation, available for secure export and sharing via Wi-Fi and 5G. The telematics computer provides heat dissipation solutions for LTE, Wi-Fi, NVMe, and Hailo AI cards, designed to work in harsh environments. In addition, the VTC 7260-xC4 is compliant with MIL-STD-810H, has a wide operating temperature range, and is secured by TPM2.0.
Features
• 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1185GRE, cost-efficient performance
• Compact, rugged and fanless design
• Rich I/Os, 4 x PoE+, GbE, 4 x USB 3.2/2.0 & 2 x RS232/422/485
• 1 x 2.5” SSD, 1 x mSATA and 1 x NVMe SSD for data integrity
• Up to 3 combinations of LTE/5G, Wi-Fi 5/6 for wireless connections
• Triple display, VGA, HDMI and DP for multi video-out
• 9~36V wide-range DC-IN with ignition control & OCP/OVP
• Wide range operating temperature of -30°C~60°C (w/ 60W PoE supported)
• Military standard of anti-vibration/shock for harsh environments
• Operating System: Windows 10/11, Ubuntu 18.04
• CE/FCC, UKCA, E-mark Certified
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
