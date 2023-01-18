NovoaGlobal Awarded Contract for City of Everett, Washington Traffic Safety Enforcement
City of Everett, Washington
NovoaGlobal to Provide Automated School Zone Speed and Red Light Enforcement
NovoaGlobal, Inc., a leading provider of advanced traffic safety enforcement technology is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract by the City of Everett, Washington to implement systems and manage its Automated Traffic Enforcement Program. As a leading national developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic infraction enforcement solutions, with long-standing customer and partner relationships across the United States and internationally, NovoaGlobal offers its School Zone Speed and Red Light Enforcement Vision Zero solutions to the City of Everett.
— Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
Everett is the county seat and largest city of Snohomish County, Washington. It is one of the main cities in the metropolitan area and the Puget Sound region. Everett is the seventh-largest city in Washington State by population, with over 110,000 residents.
NovoaGlobal was selected through a competitive bidding process to provide the traffic safety program, adding to NovoaGlobal’s existing programs in Washington State. NovoaGlobal also provides photo enforcement for Tacoma, Fife, Tukwila and DuPont, Washington. The cost-neutral advanced technology will help to prevent accidents at schools and intersections to keep loved ones safe.
“We are honored to be selected by Everett for the school zone speed and red light traffic enforcement program and look forward to the opportunity to provide best in class service and technology to the City of Everett,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal.
