Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth to take the “First Shot” for Kid’s Day During Houston Rockets January 8th Home Game

HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Graceyn Hollingsworth, known to millions as the voice of Gracie from the widely popular YouTube animated children’s series Gracie’s Corner, will take the “First Shot” during Kids Day at the Houston Rockets January 8th home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Houston Rockets "First Shot" event offers featured celebrities or local personalities the opportunity to shoot one free throw, with a successful attempt earning $5,000 for the Rockets umbrella charity organization Clutch City Foundation. If the "First Shot" is missed, Fertitta and the Rockets will donate $1,000 to the charity as a part of the team's commitment to giving back to the community.

“I’m super excited that the Rockets are giving me this opportunity to participate in such a great event. The Rockets are very important to the Houston community, so I’m looking forward to participating in a program that gives back.” Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Created during the height of the pandemic when then 7-year-old Graceyn (Gracie for short) and her siblings had difficulty finding diverse content to watch on television or online during homeschooling. Gracie's parents, Javoris Hollingsworth, Ph.D., a Chemical Engineer & Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, Ph.D., a licensed Clinical Psychologist, decided to take matters into their own hands and create what was missing instead of complaining about it, and Gracie’s Corner TV was born.

Since its inception, Gracie’s Corner TV Gracie's Corner content has reached 150M views on TikTok, 185K followers on Instagram, 181K on Facebook, and 13M subscribers on YouTube with over 600 million views.

The Houston Rockets Kids Day "First Shot" event will occur at the basket in front of the Rockets’ bench following the introduction of starting lineups but before tip-off at 6 pm central. To learn more about Gracie’s Corner and its founders, please visit https://graciescornertv.com/songs/.

ABOUT GRACIE’S CORNER

Gracie's Corner is a high-energy dance party providing quality content for children and inner children of all ages to learn and enjoy. Offering culturally relevant versions of nursery rhymes as old as time and original new songs like "I Love My Hair," which encourages children to be proud of their natural crown, no matter the style, and "Counting Coins," which focuses on money and financial literacy; Gracie's Corner offers teachable moments via songs and videos set to up-tempo beats and rhythms that make you move.