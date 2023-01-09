Covered Insurance Announces Integration with Househappy’s Digital Platform to Instantly Provide Homeowners Insurance
Househappy can now offer homeowner’s insurance directly to their customers through Covered’s digital insurance marketplace.
Our Househappy offerings resonate with Covered’s premium customer experience - allowing our homeowners to shop, compare and purchase home insurance policies in minutes.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covered Insurance Solutions, LLC (“Covered”), an independent, digital insurance marketplace and award winning leader and provider of embedded insurance, today announces the launch of its insurtech integration within the Houshappy customer portal. Househappy is a concierge service for homeowners, providing users with a suite of home improvement services. In addition to the wealth of services Househappy offers for their consumers, users can now easily compare multiple personalized insurance quotes and quickly purchase within the Househappy platform.
— David Manougian, Househappy CEO
Househappy customers have the ability to schedule appointments and services for their home, monitor their home valuation, and store important home-related documentation, such as warranty information and paint colors, and maintenance history. With Covered’s integration, homeowners are delivered personalized quotes instantly from over 30 premium insurance carriers nationwide.
“We’re excited at the opportunity to offer our homeowners another first-in-class product - with Covered’s Home Insurance Marketplace,” says David Manougian, Househappy CEO. “Our Househappy offerings resonate with Covered’s premium customer experience - allowing our homeowners to shop, compare and purchase home insurance policies in minutes. We’re looking forward to strengthening this new partnership and continuing to grow together.”
Designed to streamline the home buying and owning process, Househappy customers can now shop for the ideal coverage for their home, as well as manage, review and renew their current policy in a simple and seamless marketplace. To complement the insurance shopping experience, Covered’s licensed insurance advisors are available to counsel Househappy users through text, phone call, chat or email. Through this new integration, homeowners can easily access their home insurance options from their devices, wherever and whenever, without removing human touch from the digital experience.
“Covered’s embedded insurance technology is delivering a game changing solution for companies of all sizes that manage and support homeowners throughout their homeownership lifecycle,” said Ross Diedrich, Chief Executive Officer at Covered. “Speed of execution is important and we were delighted to have the Househappy implementation completed in just a few weeks without a heavy technology lift on their end. Our partnership is highly complementary and will help enhance the already exceptional Househappy suite of offerings. Kudos to the Househappy team’s customer experience vision and speed of execution.”
To learn more about how Covered can enhance your current product portfolio and add immediate value to your customers, contact sales@itscovered.com.
About Covered Insurance Solutions, LLC.
Covered is the leading embedded insurance platform and most trusted partner for lenders, banks, servicers, and fintech companies. As an award-winning independent, innovative InsurTech, we offer a comprehensive online insurance marketplace with over eight insurance products, personalized quote options from 30+ carriers, and multiple policy purchase methods. We make it easy to compare, shop, and purchase personalized insurance in minutes with great coverage and rates, while our licensed Covered Advisors add a human touch to the insurance shopping experience by providing tailored service to each customer. Winner of Housingwire 2018, 2019, 2020 HW Tech100™ and one of Kairos’ “50 World-Changing Startups to Watch”, featured in Wired, Inc. Magazine, and more. Learn more at itscovered.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Househappy
Househappy is the primary resource for homeowners to manage and protect their largest investment. Househappy’s all-in-one home concierge solution enables homeowners to store critical home data and digitally track home maintenance information, delivers personalized seasonal home service reminders to help protect equity, and provides both high tech and high touch options to schedule repairs, maintenance or renovations with Househappy’s nationwide network of vetted, licensed and insured home service professionals. At the same time, Househappy works with national partners in the title, mortgage, and real estate industries - such as Black Knight, Inc., PenFed Credit Union, and Fidelity National Financial - to help them generate new business and retain clients throughout the entire homeowner lifecycle.
