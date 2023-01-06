Derby Barracks/ 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Agg Domestic Assault, Interference with emergency services.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5000081

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/04/22 1535 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Street Barton, VT

VIOLATIONS: 1st and 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with emergency services

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Gerrow

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/4/23 at approximately 1535 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Domestic Assault that had occurred in area of East Street in the Town of Barton, VT. Investigation revealed that the crime had occurred the day prior on 1/3/23 and the accused, Jeffrey Gerrow, had assaulted a household member. Gerrow was subsequently arrested and taken to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing. Gerrow was later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility. Police are looking to speak with two witnesses who may have interacted with the victim immediately after the assault Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the VSP Derby Barracks

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/6/23 1230

COURT: Newport Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Corrections

BAIL: $1,500

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

