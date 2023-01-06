Derby Barracks/ 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Agg Domestic Assault, Interference with emergency services.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5000081
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/04/22 1535 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Street Barton, VT
VIOLATIONS: 1st and 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with emergency services
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Gerrow
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/4/23 at approximately 1535 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Domestic Assault that had occurred in area of East Street in the Town of Barton, VT. Investigation revealed that the crime had occurred the day prior on 1/3/23 and the accused, Jeffrey Gerrow, had assaulted a household member. Gerrow was subsequently arrested and taken to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing. Gerrow was later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility. Police are looking to speak with two witnesses who may have interacted with the victim immediately after the assault Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the VSP Derby Barracks
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/6/23 1230
COURT: Newport Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Corrections
BAIL: $1,500
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881