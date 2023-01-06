DIABETES REVERSAL GROUP, LLC ANNOUNCED IT HAS COMMENCED EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES IN THE PUBLIC MARKETS
I’ve admired DRG’s team, technology, network and brand, and I am excited to join at a time of significant opportunity for the Company and its stakeholders.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diabetes Reversal Group, LLC (the “Company” or “DRG”) today announced that it has commenced exploring opportunities in the Public Markets. These opportunities include, but are not limited to, a Merger with a Public Company or an Initial Public Offering.
— Wes Tate, CFO
DRG has engaged the services of a consultant who specializes in providing capital market strategies and capital formation.
DRG has also employed Wesley Tate as Chief Financial Officer. Wes has spent the last 14 years serving as the Chief Financial Officer for publicly traded companies in the health care and biotechnology industries.
Mr. Tate said “I’ve admired DRG’s team, technology, network and brand, and I am excited to join at a time of significant opportunity for the Company and its stakeholders. I look forward to working with the team to move DRG forward on its financial, operational, and cultural transformation.”
DRG has the only patented system in the world that reverses Type 2 Diabetes, and they guarantee results. They have a 13-year track record and have helped thousands of diabetics reverse their disease once and for all and get off their medications.
About Diabetes Reversal Group, LLC
Diabetes Reversal Group, LLC was founded to provide a natural diabetes treatment, non-drug approach to helping people with metabolic and nutritional imbalances. These imbalances can lead to many health problems traditionally treated with invasive prescription drug therapy, such as Type 2 Diabetes, Neuropathy and Heart Disease. The Patented program developed by DRG helps Type 2 Diabetes, Neuropathy and Heart Disease by restoring proper metabolic function and nutritional balance. We have seen remarkable results with the improvement or elimination of these conditions, working in conjunction with your primary physician. Visit us at www.DiabetesReversalGroup.com
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain "forward- looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking statements are also identified through the use of words "believe," enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict" "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risk factors detailed in the Company's reports filed with OTC Markets. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and no assurances can be given that such statements will be achieved.
Alan Klitenic
Cerebain Biotech Corp
+1 888-430-2221
email us here