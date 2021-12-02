Diabetes Reversal Group Announces Their New Medical Director, Charles Timson, M.D.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Diabetes Reversal Group (DRG) is excited to announce their new Medical Director, Charles Tiimson, M.D.
Dr. Timson is board certified in family medicine and he is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physcians (FAAFP). He has been using the DRG system in his practice since 2014, so he has seen first hand the amazing results the DRG system gets with reversing Type 2 Diabetes, which makes him a perfect addition to the DRG team as their medical director.
Dr. Timson brings 37 years of experience to the DRG team and they look forward to a long relationship, helping save more diabetics lives all over the world. The entire DRG team are blessed to have Dr. Timson on board.
DRG has the only patented system in the world that reverses Type 2 Diabetes. To attend one of our free webinars that explains the DRG system, go here.
DRG Team
Dr. Timson is board certified in family medicine and he is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physcians (FAAFP). He has been using the DRG system in his practice since 2014, so he has seen first hand the amazing results the DRG system gets with reversing Type 2 Diabetes, which makes him a perfect addition to the DRG team as their medical director.
Dr. Timson brings 37 years of experience to the DRG team and they look forward to a long relationship, helping save more diabetics lives all over the world. The entire DRG team are blessed to have Dr. Timson on board.
DRG has the only patented system in the world that reverses Type 2 Diabetes. To attend one of our free webinars that explains the DRG system, go here.
DRG Team
Diabetes Reversal Group
+18003219054
email us here