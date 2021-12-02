Submit Release
Diabetes Reversal Group Announces Their New Chief Medical Officer, Kristine Burke, M.D.

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diabetes Reversal Group (DRG) is proud to announce their new Chief Medical Officer, Kristine Burke, M.D.

Dr. Burke is triple board certified in Family Medicine, Integrative Medicine and Sports Medicine and she is a specialist in Chronic Disease Reversal, including Type 2 Diabetes.

Dr. Burke has been utilizing the DRG system in her practice since 2014, so she has seen the incredible results achieved with reversing Type 2 Diabetes and she is the perfect addition to the DRG team.

Dr. Burke brings 28 years of experience and an impeccable reputation to DRG and the entire DRG team are blessed to have her on board.

DRG has the only patented system in the world that reverses Type 2 Diabetes and they look forward to a long relationship with Dr. Burke as they continue to save lives all over the world.

