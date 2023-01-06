G-2 Institute – Global Think Tank for New South – Launches Friday, March 31 at Carter Center in Downtown Atlanta
The G-2 Institute will offer clarity, dialogue-balanced discussion and contextual decision-making intelligence in an increasingly complex and ambiguous world.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The G-2 Institute, a global think tank for the New South, launches Fri., March 31, 2023 at the distinguished Carter Center in downtown Atlanta with an all-day seminar themed “Corporations and Communities: Navigating and Decision-Making in a VUCA World – Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous,” according to institute Founder and Managing Partner Tarby Bryant.
Beginning at 8am with registration and a continental breakfast through lunch and concluding at 5pm with a wine and cheese social, “It will be a day filled with provocative and intellectually stimulating senior-level presentations, peer discussion and dialogue groups and executive networking,” Bryant said.
The morning session will feature speaker David Punchard, founder and CEO of Cambiio, a US/UK innovation consulting firm and senior advisor to global corporations and CEOs. Punchard will challenge corporate and civic leaders to look at a complex world through different lenses, hone their intuitive skills and develop the abilities and insights of a chess grand master.
The afternoon speaker will be Rick Smyre, an internationally recognized futurist specializing in the transformation of local communities. Smyre will explore and unpack how trained “master capacity builders” can transform communities and towns into thriving, viable nodes of civilization.
Each speech will be followed by peer-to-peer discussion groups and networking opportunities.
The institute was created and is led by Bryant, an experienced and seasoned CEO and finance executive. Bryant said he has assembled a world-class management team and broad-based advisory board to “ensure the success of G-2 Institute in bringing insightful, forward-thinking subjects and solutions to light through monthly expert and provocative presentations, Socratic thought-leading discussion and creative problem-solving dealing with future trends and threats for CEOs and community thought leaders in the New South,” he said.
The non-partisan Carter Center, founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalyn, is located at 453 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy NE with free parking 10 minutes from downtown Atlanta, GA.
A limited number of tickets to the inaugural event are available for purchase at G-2institute.org. Contact Tarby Bryant at tarbygbryant@gmail.com for sponsorship opportunities and other inquiries.
• About Tarby Bryant
Bryant is founder and managing partner of G-2 Institute and CEO of Sweetwater Capital Corporation and the Gathering of Angels, both sources of capital funding primarily for entrepreneurial companies. He is a former US Army intelligence officer (G-2) with combat service in Vietnam, past Chairman and CEO of the National Automobile Association, past Board member of the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, graduate of Leadership Atlanta and Leadership Georgia, past CEO of Invest Atlanta, and past Chair of the Atlanta Community Relations Commission. A frequent lecturer at colleges and universities on entrepreneurial finance, Bryant is author of “The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Raising Capital from Angel Investors.”
• About David Punchard
Over his 40-year career, Punchard has helped develop more than 2,500 brands and 250 major strategic development projects in innovation, new ventures, design, marketing, and digital commerce for companies including BP, SABMiller, Barclays, Nestle, Verizon, HP and more.
• About Rick Smyre
Smyre is author and co-author of dozens of futurism books and articles including ‘Preparing for a World that Doesn’t Exist – Yet” and “Framing a Second Enlightenment to Create Communities of the Future.” He is an architect of the new field of ‘molecular leadership’ and ‘community transformation.’
• About G-2 Institute
The mission of the G-2 Institute, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is to provide executive education, intellectual stimulation and understanding of global, regional and local issues and topics of relevance for the New South’s corporate, political, civic, community and educational leaders. Through monthly seminars and evening lectures at the distinguished Carter Center in Atlanta, and white papers, the G-2 Institute will offer clarity, dialogue balanced discussion and contextual decision-making intelligence in an increasingly complex and ambiguous world.
For calendar year 2023, topical monthly issues to be discussed include:
• Crisis in the Classroom, Educational Freedom, Transformational Learning, CRT and Unions
• New Urbanism – Livable Communities and Walkable Cities
• Disruptive Innovation and Creative Destruction
• Consequential and Transformational Leadership
• Accelerated Climate Change, Climate Finance, ESG and Environmental Stewardship
• Crisis at the Border, Illegal Immigration, Title 42, Drug and Human Trafficking and Politics
• Inflation, Recession Headwinds, Stagflation, Foodflation and Fiscal and Monetary Policy
• Crime, Policing, Gun Violence, Mass Shootings and Second Amendment Rights
• Politics, Election Integrity, Debates, Issue-riven Rhetoric, and Campaign Finance Reform
