MoMojo Records signs Ruth Wyand
'Guitar Routes' is slated for worldwide release on February 3, 2023LANCASTER, PA, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoMojo Records proudly announces the signing of American Roots artist, Ruth Wyand, and the worldwide release of her sixth career album, 'Guitar Routes'. After losing her voice from a bad infection that caused vocal cord damage, Wyand decided to hone her skills as a fingerstyle guitarist and pursue a lifelong dream of recording an all-instrumental album. The resulting 'Guitar Routes' is a lively, rhythmic collection of nine instrumental tracks which beautifully showcase her virtuosity.
A finalist in the solo/duo category of the 2017 International Blues Challenge and two-time semi-finalist (2018, 2020), Wyand holds a degree in music theory and composition from Stockton University (New Jersey). She owns and operates her own music school in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, where she teaches guitar, voice, songwriting and music theory. Wyand has toured extensively throughout the United States, Britain, New Zealand, Kuwait and France as a solo guitarist and singer, and has won numerous awards for guitar and songwriting including the Gamble Rogers Fingerstyle Guitar Competition, the South Florida Folk Festival Songwriting Competition and the Hank Williams Songwriting Award.
"Ruth’s personal spirit of diversity shines through in the music she creates and performs," says MoMojo label president, Sallie Bengtson. "Her ability to blend multiple and varied musical influences into her own appealing style is an exciting addition to our growing catalog.”
"I’m honored to be a part of the MoMojo Records Roster. I’m looking forward to working with them to help distribute and promote my music. The personalized touch that MoMojo provides is a great aspect of their commitment to helping me as an independent artist to reach my goals without sacrificing my soul".
Album preorders begin on January 13 with the release of the opening track, “Blind Willie.” An album release tour begins in Florida on January 21, followed by a four week tour in New Zealand. For additional information, visit ruthwyand.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @ruthwyandmusic.
