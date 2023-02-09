MAHSA University to offer personal cyber insurance through InsureComFree

Signing Ceremony on the collaboration between MAHSA University and InsureComFree on 6 January 2023 Prof. Dato’ Dr. Ikram Shah bin Ismail, Vice-Chancellor, MAHSA University & Mohd Faizol, CEO and Cofounder for InsureComFree

InsureComFree will design a cyber benefit for all MAHSA's students. This is first of its kind in Malaysia addressing the cyber risks faced by tertiary students.

Our goal is to bring the most unique products into the market and this is where ICF comes into the picture with its focus on customers who do not want to incur additional distribution expenses” — Mohd Faizol, InsureComFree CEO and Co-founder

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysia-based insurtech InsureComFree a leading insurtech in product development has expanded its cyber risk program to include university students designed with the tertiary students in mind addressing the concerns on inappropriate content sharing, overshared information on social media, or faced hacking or cyber bullying and pose a grave threat to the safety of its students.

The cyber protection insurance is underwritten by The Pacific Insurance Berhad and the cyber services support is provided by SingViva-Deep Blue Technologies. The coverage will be available to Mahsa University for its 8,000 students.

Apart from cyber bullying, higher educational institutions were also at increased risk of data breaches and violations of student privacy given the necessity of digital learning even before the pandemic as more and more higher learning institutions are considering the blending curricula (a mix of offline experiences and online courses)

“Higher education has increasingly been a target for cyberbullies. Cyber bullying could have serious implications on emotional and mental distress for the victims and this is where the cyber protection insurance with services come in to provide assistance both financially and counselling support”, said Prof. Dato’ Dr. Ikram Shah bin Ismail (Vice-Chancellor, MAHSA University)

Since the launch of its first personal cyber insurance underwritten by The Pacific Insurance Berhad, InsureComFree has been awarded contracts by mobile health/genome companies to design cyber risk solutions to deal with privacy risks on healthcare related data and engaging with large digital customer base in designing product solutioning through insurers/takaful operators and cyber risk management companies from the region.

“Cybersecurity is a massive concern for higher educational providers in a post-pandemic world and the new learning environment where hybrid curriculums are offered to students and this is where risk coverage needs to be fit to address the types of threats that are most relevant”, said InsureComFree CEO Mohd Faizol.

Over the last few months, InsureComFree has strengthen its cyber risk management capabilities through partnerships with cyber risk management experts and can now offers customer expertise in threat and risk analysis, incident management, penetration and vulnerability testing, solution hardening and education based on respective industry as it seeks to strengthen its position in the cyber risk management in the commercial insurance space. InsureComFree is already working with SingViva an Insurtech based in Singapore to provide its solution to a wider audience outside Malaysia.

About MAHSA

MAHSA (Malaysian Allied Health Sciences Academy) was founded in 2004 and today MAHSA University has grown to a full-fledged Malaysian higher education institution with programmes in the fields of Medicine, Biosciences, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Nursing, Business, Finance, Hospitality Management, Information Technology, and Engineering at Diploma, Degree, Masters, and Doctoral levels.

Today MAHSA University has students from 75 different countries and not just from the region of Asia, but as far as Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Canada.

MAHSA University is fully accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and awarded ONLINE UNIVERSITY status by the Ministry of Education Malaysia.

You can find more information at www.MAHSA.EDU.MY

About InsureComFree (ICF)

InsureComFree, an InsurTech platform that aims to democratise Insurance and Takaful products by making it affordable and accessible for everyone. A revolutionary business model where we focus on the core of Insurance & Takaful and that’s better understanding the risk profile of our digital platforms and co-create insurance products that’s affordable and rebate full commission back to consumers. InsureComFree is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur.

You can find more information at www.insurecomfree.com.my

Mohd Faizol

InsureComFree

+60 12-914 4859