Iowa 150 Planning Study to be discussed online

Posted on: January 06, 2023

AMES, Iowa – Jan. 6, 2023 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public information meeting to discuss the planning study on Iowa 150. The study area is a 28-mile corridor on Iowa 150 from just north of I-380 in Benton County, extending through Buchanan County to the south edge of Fayette County and its junction with Iowa 281 just south of Oelwein’s city limits.

Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between Jan. 17 (around Noon) – Jan. 30, 2023

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “IA 150 Planning Study Meeting #1”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of the study and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

If you would like to receive future email notifications or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4945

For general information regarding the public meeting, Krista Billhorn, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email krista.billhorn@iowadot.us. Interpretation and translation services are available in several languages for free. Please notify the contact listed above if you require a language other than English. Servicios de interpretación y traducción están disponibles en varios idiomas gratis. Favor de notificar el contacto enumerado a continuación si requiere un idioma que no sea inglés.

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again.



#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.