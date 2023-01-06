Ganjika Unveils THC-Infused Beverages
The leading cannabis brand now lists all-new THC-infused drinks on its websiteCARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ganjika, a leading cannabis brand in Texas, launches its top-of-the-line THC-infused beverages. These products are available in various flavors and potencies. The Delta 8 shots are meant to be consumed directly, while the drink additives can be mixed with a beverage to give it a nice kick.
Compared to other methods of consuming Delta 8, beverages offer a nice variance because the water-soluble drinks can get into body quickly through mouth and tongue, providing many users more of a "body high". In addition, it's easy to consume at home or in public without worrying about privacy concerns.
The company also suggested that its beverages are made with natural ingredients, which means that consumers can expect a high-quality product without any psychoactive effects or side effects from consuming it.
The benefits of consuming Ganjika's THC-infused beverages include:
● Deliciousness - The drink tastes great! It’s made with natural ingredients that help feel good while consuming them.
● Easy dosing - Each bottle has a unique dosage level indicated on its label, so there is no guesswork involved regarding consumption! No more worrying about how much CBD oil is needed or should drink it all at once (like many other CBD products). Simply follow the instructions and enjoy new favorite beverage about 30 minutes after taking a first sip!
● Fast-acting - Each bottle contains activated THC, which means that can be enjoyed the benefits of cannabis within minutes. Experience a longer-lasting high than many other edibles because it takes time for body to digest and metabolize the cannabinoids contained in Ganjika products fully.
● Euphoria - Feel relaxed, happy, and uplifted! This is a great way to unwind after a long day or enjoy some time with friends.
● Relaxation - The effects of Ganjika’s drinks are not overwhelming like other edibles—they provide the perfect amount of relaxation that can help get through whatever life throws way!
"We are very excited to be able to share this product with the world," said Ganjika, co-founder and CEO of the company. He also added, “Beverages are a great way to consume cannabis, and we are happy to offer consumers a new way to get their fix. Our beverages come in several different flavors, the focus is on natural flavors and ingredients, so they taste great while being infused with THC."
Ganjika is an award-winning cannabis company that has been providing consumers with products infused with cannabinoids. Its mission is to provide consumers with high-quality products that are safe and effective while keeping them informed about what they're consuming. In addition to their gummy line containing THC oil that can be used as edibles or in beverages (like this one), they also sell flowers and pre-rolls made from their own strain of flowers.
FDA DISCLAIMER:
The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated the statements made regarding THC products, and the efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not a substitute or alternative to health care practitioners' information. Before using any product, consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or complications. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.
About Ganjika:
Ganjika is a cannabis company that offers a variety of products. The company was founded in 2019. Ganjika is owned by Tazofarms Inc.
