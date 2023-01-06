REDFILLS Paris Brings French Luxury Caps to Dubai with Opening of First Flagship Store

REDFILLS Paris, a renowned French luxury brand, announces the opening of its first Flagship Store in Dubai.

PARIS, FRANCE, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REDFILLS Paris, a leading French luxury brand known for its high-quality and Art-design stylish caps, is excited to announce the opening of its first Flagship Store in Dubai to bring Paris avant-gardism art, gem, and caps to the heart of UAE. The brand has chosen Dubai for its first Flagship Store to meet the growing demand for its caps from customers in the region.

The Flagship Store, located in the heart of Dubai, is set to open its doors in 2023 and will offer customers the chance to browse and purchase a wide range of REDFILLS Paris caps in-store. In addition to the brand's signature styles, the Flagship Store will feature limited edition, exclusive collections, and Art-design customized products.

The Chief Executive Officer of REDFILLS Paris expressed his excitement about opening the company's first Flagship Store in Dubai, a well-known city for its love of fashion and style. "This is a significant milestone for our brand, and we can't wait to share the REDFILLS Paris experience with customers when they visit our new store shortly."

In addition, the Flagship Store will allow customers to schedule personalized fittings and styling sessions with the seasoned Art-stylists of REDFILLS Paris. These Art-fashion experts will be on hand to assist customers in customizing the ideal cap for any event and to provide guidance on how best to accessorize their recently acquired piece from REDFILLS Paris.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible shopping experience, including offering personalized fittings and styling sessions," said REDFILLS Paris CEO. "We want our customers to leave our Flagship Store feeling confident and stylish in their new REDFILLS Paris cap."

This new location in Dubai marks a significant expansion for the REDFILLS brand. Before opening the REDFILLS Paris Flagship Store in Dubai, the company has its headquarters in the heart of Paris with a store and an Art-design workshop; the brand is present in over 100 cities in France and other European countries. The company is excited to build a strong regional presence and share with customers in the Middle East its one-of-a-kind combination of stylishness and superiority in its products.

Every day of the week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., customers can visit the REDFILLS Paris Flagship Store in Dubai. Unique time slots will be available for VIP customers. Customers are encouraged to follow the brand on social media and sign up for the newsletter to receive updates on new collection releases, special events, and exclusive offer opportunities.

About REDFILLS Paris

Established in 2018, REDFILLS Paris is a leading French luxury brand known for its high-quality and stylish caps. Founded in Paris, the brand has gained a reputation for using only the finest materials and craftsmanship in creating its hats. In addition to its signature styles and adding Art-design customization services, REDFILLS Paris made the perfect combination for caps collectors. REDFILLS Paris also offers limited edition and exclusive collections.