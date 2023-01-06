Hulsey Media Acquires Discovery Map of Asheville, Hendersonville, and Greenville
Local media company announces the purchase of tourism-based map franchises that connect visitors to local businesses and attractions.
Discovery Map is yet another platform for us to encourage connections between local businesses and their communities. We are thrilled to offer this additional resource.”HENDERSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hulsey Media, Inc. announces its acquisition of Discovery Map franchises for Asheville and Hendersonville, N.C. and Greenville, S.C. These maps offer visitors insight into various destinations and allow opportunities for local businesses and attractions to get directly in front of their target market.
Hulsey Media’s familiarity with these communities increases reliability of the information regarding relevant businesses. Providing this information via Discovery Map expands the company’s mission of providing helpful resources to consumers who are actively looking for trusted local information.
Hulsey Media President and Publisher Brett Hulsey said, “Discovery Map is yet another platform for us to encourage connections between local businesses and their communities. We are thrilled to offer this additional resource that can help support these local economies.”
Discovery Map offers a unique guide that inspires positive experiences for visitors. By highlighting a variety of businesses that may be of interest, visitors can discover new restaurants, attractions, tour companies, and unique retail stores that provide new experiences. Discovery Map has more than 120 maps across the U.S. and Canada, creating national brand recognition among travelers.
Hundreds of thousands of copies of the Discovery Map are distributed at high-traffic locations throughout Asheville, N.C., Hendersonville, N.C., and Greenville, S.C. every year. Key pick-up locations include area visitor and welcome centers, airports, hotels, and marketing partner locations.
