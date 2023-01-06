Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,069 in the last 365 days.

Hulsey Media Acquires Discovery Map of Asheville, Hendersonville, and Greenville

Hulsey Media is the new publisher of the Discovery Map of Asheville, Hendersonville, and Greenville

Hulsey Media is the new publisher of the Discovery Map of Asheville, Hendersonville, and Greenville

Local media company announces the purchase of tourism-based map franchises that connect visitors to local businesses and attractions.

Discovery Map is yet another platform for us to encourage connections between local businesses and their communities. We are thrilled to offer this additional resource.”
— Brett Hulsey
HENDERSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hulsey Media, Inc. announces its acquisition of Discovery Map franchises for Asheville and Hendersonville, N.C. and Greenville, S.C. These maps offer visitors insight into various destinations and allow opportunities for local businesses and attractions to get directly in front of their target market.

Hulsey Media’s familiarity with these communities increases reliability of the information regarding relevant businesses. Providing this information via Discovery Map expands the company’s mission of providing helpful resources to consumers who are actively looking for trusted local information.

Hulsey Media President and Publisher Brett Hulsey said, “Discovery Map is yet another platform for us to encourage connections between local businesses and their communities. We are thrilled to offer this additional resource that can help support these local economies.”

Discovery Map offers a unique guide that inspires positive experiences for visitors. By highlighting a variety of businesses that may be of interest, visitors can discover new restaurants, attractions, tour companies, and unique retail stores that provide new experiences. Discovery Map has more than 120 maps across the U.S. and Canada, creating national brand recognition among travelers.

Hundreds of thousands of copies of the Discovery Map are distributed at high-traffic locations throughout Asheville, N.C., Hendersonville, N.C., and Greenville, S.C. every year. Key pick-up locations include area visitor and welcome centers, airports, hotels, and marketing partner locations.

For more information, visit www.HulseyMedia.com.

Brett Hulsey
Hulsey Media
+1 8282907812
brett@hulseymedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Hulsey Media Acquires Discovery Map of Asheville, Hendersonville, and Greenville

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.