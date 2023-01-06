Become an Idaho Master Naturalist!  Introductory meeting scheduled in Pocatello.

The High Desert Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists is now recruiting new members to be a part of a unique volunteering experience here in southeast Idaho! Those who love the outdoors and learning more about southeast Idaho’s wildlife, habitats, and other natural resources will discover a wide variety of fun and enriching volunteer experiences through the Idaho Master Naturalists program.

The High Desert Chapter will hold an introductory meeting for prospective new members on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

The High Desert Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalist Program is sponsored by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Program volunteers have opportunities to support projects managed by Idaho Department of Fish and Game, US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Sagebrush-Steppe Land Trust, City of Pocatello, Zoo Idaho, Idaho Museum of Natural History, and others.

For certification in the program, new members must attend 40 hours of education and donate 40 hours of volunteer service toward authorized conservation projects by Dec. 31, 2023. To help meet these requirements, a diversity of interesting classes and volunteer opportunities are provided through the High Desert Chapter. The first class is free of charge, and the total cost for the certification process is a one-time fee of $80.00 per person to cover supplies and materials.

High Desert Chapter members develop lifelong friendships with people whose collective efforts benefit the community and the natural world around them.

To learn more about the Idaho Master Naturalist program, visit the High Desert Chapter webpage, or please contact chapter president Paul Allen at 208-241-5265.