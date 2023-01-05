Sweden introduces temporary entry restrictions on travel from China

The Government decided today to introduce temporary entry restrictions on travel from China. This means that travellers from China need to present a negative COVID-19 test result to enter Sweden. The test requirement applies as of 7 January.

“Due to the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in China, the Government has decided to introduce temporary entry restrictions. The aim is to delay the possible introduction of new variants of the virus, and thereby increase the possibility of taking measures and, in the longer run, reduce the burden on the Swedish health care system,” said Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health Jakob Forssmed.

The decision is based on a request from the Public Health Agency of Sweden, which states that the epidemiological situation in China is difficult to assess.

The temporary restrictions mean that all travellers from China must be able to present a negative test result for ongoing COVID-19 infection upon arrival in Sweden, regardless of their vaccination status. The restrictions apply as of 7 January.

The test requirement applies to adults and children over the age of 12 who are third-country nationals. There are certain exemptions from the test requirement, for example people with residence permits in Sweden, long-term residents of the EU and EEA, and travellers with imperative family reasons. The entry restrictions do not apply to Swedish citizens.

The temporary entry restrictions on travel from China apply until 28 January.



For information on what information the test certificates should contain, please visit the Public Health Agency of Sweden website.

For more information on how the Ordinance on temporary entry restrictions on travel from China to Sweden will be applied, please visit the Swedish Police Authority website. See the adjacent links.