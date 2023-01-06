Drive-Up Storage Announces the Opening of New Rochelle Facility
EINPresswire.com/ -- Drive-Up Storage, “DUS”, a wholly owned subsidiary of Maya Capital Partners, is announcing the Grand Opening of a newly constructed, Class A+ self storage facility in New Rochelle, NY (New Rochelle DUS). The facility offers its customers 1,120 fully climate-controlled units of various sizes in a convenient location, 54 Nardozzi Place, immediately off of I-95, across from Home Depot and Costco. With this recent acquisition, DUS aims to improve self storage services offered within the bustling area while promising its customer base affordable prices, excellent customer care, and excellent accessibility.
New Rochelle DUS officially opened its doors on December 7th, 2022, immediately garnering public attention and inquiries from passersby. As the company continues its lease-up efforts for the facility, located at 54 Nardozzi Place, New Rochelle, customers stand to benefit from discounted rates, price matches to allow for the lowest possible rates, and an advantageous referral program offering incentives in return for customer referrals. Furthermore, the property benefits from onsite management during office hours and 24/7 self service kiosks that allow users to address their needs outside of the office hours.
As a partner of U-Haul, New Rochelle Drive-Up Storage also offers truck rentals onsite to ensure users are able to conveniently move in and out of the facility with their items as needed. “Our goal is to make self storage highly accessible to the residents of New Rochelle at price points they cannot beat at a facility that offers the latest amenities and a convenient location. For us, customers’ needs come first” stated Samir Mistry, Co-Founder of MCP and Drive-Up Storage. As a trophy asset in a prime location, the brand-new self storage facility adds quality, accessibility, and convenience to the current self storage market within the rapidly growing city of New Rochelle.
Drive-Up Storage, (www.drive-upstorage.com), is a rapidly growing self storage platform with a proven track record of acquiring and managing core/core-plus self storage facilities in the Northeast. DUS is institutionally backed and wholly owned by Maya Capital Partners, LLC— a real estate investment firm that aims to expand its footprint within the self storage industry. Drive-Up Storage facilities feature top-class amenities, highly rated customer service personnel, and convenient locations. As storage you can trust, Drive-Up Storage remains dedicated to prioritizing customer needs for services and prices that cannot be beaten.
