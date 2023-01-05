Endless Storage: New Year, New Way to Store
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season comes to an end, clear your clutter using technology and a greener way to store your belongings.
Endless Storage, www.endless-storage.com, a new one-of-a-kind storage service, offers individual users or businesses the opportunity to properly store clutter, holiday decorations, seasonal clothing, business inventory, and all other items without paying the big price tag for a traditional self storage unit they won’t fully occupy or need. For $9.99/mo for one box, or $7.99/mo for 2+ boxes, users can simply sign up at www.endless-storage.com, pack a box they already have at home and, with free shipping provided, send their box to Endless Storage for clean and secure climate controlled storage. If you need your box back, with a few clicks on the Endless Storage website, the box will arrive at your door within 48 hours.
By choosing Endless Storage’s innovative and efficient new way to store, users recycle their own box and do their part to contribute to a greener society all while storing efficiently by only using the space they need. This never-before-seen approach to storage utilizes technology, logistics, and deep industry knowledge to improve a service that is typically costly, inefficient, and a physical burden to users. While many other tech-forward companies claim to offer a similar approach, they pass on steep costs to their users and fail to minimize their carbon footprint.
As long-term self storage users, operators, and owners within the Tri-State area, the Endless Storage team recognizes the stress of using self storage for the smaller items that produce the most clutter in households, or the worries of not having enough space for business inventory. Armed with their extensive industry experience, the team aims to effectively eliminate these problems while providing customers with low-cost options, increased efficiency, and the ability to utilize as much or as little space as is required by the stored items. “We are introducing a new category to the industry - a truly green and extremely low-cost way for every person to have access to clean, climate controlled, and secure storage regardless of their budget. “We are putting self storage at everyone’s fingertips by leveraging our extensive self storage experience and a tech forward perspective to drive down our costs and pass those savings to our customers” says Co-Founder, Jason Lami.
As a brand, Endless Storage aims to improve the accessibility of self storage for all regardless of their budget and ultimately offer a “green” self storage option. In response to a rapidly changing world, Endless Storage provides a much-needed makeover to traditional self storage while maintaining a customer-first philosophy; these facets differentiate Endless Storage from leading traditional self storage brands and high-cost tech-forward moving and storage companies. There are truly Endless possibilities with storage at your fingertips.
To learn more about the company and services that we offer, please visit our website at www.endless-storage.com or contact us at admin@endless-storage.com
