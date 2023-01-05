Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest 2 Child Sex Offenders During Holidays

DELRIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested two convicted child sex offenders, recently.

Dec. 28, agents assigned to the Del Rio immigration checkpoint arrested a Guatemalan national, Mario Alberto Garcia-Mejia, 28, who had two previous felony convictions. Record checks revealed Garcia-Mejia was convicted of two felony sexual abuse of a minor charges, in California, in 2021. He was sentenced to four days confinement and 36 months probation for the first offense and 180 days confinement and 36 months probation for the second offense.

Dec. 29, Brackettville agents encountered four subjects attempting to avoid detection on a local ranch. All subjects were apprehended and transported to the Brackettville processing center. Record checks revealed that Klever Yunga-Pando, 43, an Ecuadorian national, was convicted of sexual abuse first contact with an individual under 11 years old and acting in manner to injure a child under 17, in New York, in 2021. Yunga-Pando was sentenced to 364 days confinement, three years supervised release and a two-year protective order. He was most recently deported in 2021.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.