Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,894 in the last 365 days.

Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest 2 Child Sex Offenders During Holidays

DELRIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested two convicted child sex offenders, recently.

Dec. 28, agents assigned to the Del Rio immigration checkpoint arrested a Guatemalan national, Mario Alberto Garcia-Mejia, 28, who had two previous felony convictions. Record checks revealed Garcia-Mejia was convicted of two felony sexual abuse of a minor charges, in California, in 2021. He was sentenced to four days confinement and 36 months probation for the first offense and 180 days confinement and 36 months probation for the second offense.

Dec. 29, Brackettville agents encountered four subjects attempting to avoid detection on a local ranch. All subjects were apprehended and transported to the Brackettville processing center. Record checks revealed that Klever Yunga-Pando, 43, an Ecuadorian national, was convicted of sexual abuse first contact with an individual under 11 years old and acting in manner to injure a child under 17, in New York, in 2021. Yunga-Pando was sentenced to 364 days confinement, three years supervised release and a two-year protective order. He was most recently deported in 2021.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest 2 Child Sex Offenders During Holidays

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.