Air Electronic Submittal Requirements began on January 1

The requirement for electronic submittal of air permit applications and air emissions reporting began on Jan. 1, 2023. The air quality construction permitting, operating permits, and emission inventory webpages have been updated to include only forms that meet the electronic reporting requirements.

Getting Started

DNR’s eAirServices webpage makes it easy to find resources and tools to help you use Iowa EASY Air for permit applications and SLEIS for emissions reporting. Find FAQs, along with guidance documents and short training videos on the webpage. If you have not already established an Iowa EASY Air account, view the short videos under the Iowa EASY Air Training tab on the eAirServices webpage for a quick overview. You can also watch previously recorded training webinars to get more detailed information about using Iowa EASY Air. Help setting up a SLEIS account is also available on the eAirServices webpage under the SLEIS “Access Help” tab.

New Training Opportunities

The new year also brings new training opportunities. Mark your calendars now for training webinars scheduled in February:

Construction permit applications, rescissions, and start up notifications - Feb. 13, 2023

Title V operating permit applications – Feb. 14, 2023

SLEIS - Feb. 8, 9, and 22, 2023 (corrected).

In-person SLEIS training will also be offered in Des Moines on April 5. Sign up for training by visiting eAirServices and scrolling down to and clicking on the "Training" tabs for Iowa EASY Air and SLEIS.

Assistance

Two help desks are available during weekday business hours:

Businesses with less than 100 employees can receive free assistance with both Iowa EASY Air and SLEIS through the University of Northern Iowa’s air assistance program at https://iwrc.uni.edu/iaeap.