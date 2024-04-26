DNR enforcement actions, published 4/25/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent OrdersA consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Mitchell County

Curtis Fox

Obtain a professional engineer to design a manure control system; construct the system within 60 days and maintain it; and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Monroe County

Jeffrey and Tina Smith

Remove and land apply all liquid manure and manure solids from the lagoon and building pits and properly close the animal feeding operation; submit regular status updates on the manure removal; and pay a stipulated $5,000 administrative penalty if the manure is not removed by January 1, 2025.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.