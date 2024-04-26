Air quality permits for review, published 4/25/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft or through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Black Hawk County

Cedar Falls Municipal Electric Utility - CTS located at 2506 West 27th Street, Cedar Falls

The application was submitted to operate their existing Electric Services facility. The public comment period ends May 25.

Linn County

GM Cereal Properties, Inc., 4800 Edgewood Road SW, Cedar Rapids.

This application was submitted to operate their existing breakfast cereal manufacturing facility. The public comment period ends May 24.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Wright County

Ag Processing Inc. – Eagle Grove, 500 N Commercial Ave, Eagle Grove

Project 23-381

AGP requested to replace the Meal Dryer Coolers at the plant. The public comment period ends May 25.