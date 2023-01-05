Judicial Profile: San Diego County Commissioner Adam Wertheimer

“Law hasn’t changed, it’s evolved, as law always does,” the commissioner contemplated in his chambers, surrounded by pictures and a cardboard cutout of himself as a rock climber. “But not in such a significant way that the job I did then is different from the job that I do now.” His approach is to continue to do the job the same way from start to finish. “My role, when you boil it down, is to make sure that children are properly supported and that it is done in a fair and even handed manner to all participants in the case. following the law.”