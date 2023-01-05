N.C. Plant Conservation Board and Scientific Committee to meet Wednesday, Jan. 18

The N.C. Plant Conservation Program develops regulations, voluntary programs, and cooperative partnerships to help protect imperiled species and their habitats. Responsibilities include the listing of North Carolina's endangered, threatened, and special concern plant species and the development of conservation programs designed to permanently protect them. Acquisition and management of important plant sites and habitats are among methods used to boost and preserve native plants and their ecosystems.

Contact Lesley Starke at 919-707-3758 or by email at Lesley.starke@ncagr.gov for more details on agenda items.