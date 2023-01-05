Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THURSDAY, JAN. 5, 2023

CONTACT: Lesley Starke, program manager
NCDA&CS Plant Industry Division Plant Conservation Program
919-707-3758

N.C. Plant Conservation Board and Scientific Committee to meet Wednesday, Jan. 18

WHO/WHAT:

The N.C. Plant Conservation Board will meet jointly with the Scientific Committee to discuss items related to land conservation, stewardship efforts of the N.C. Plant Conservation Program, and regulatory matters.

 

WHEN:

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

 
WHERE:

N.C. Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, as well as with Microsoft Teams.

 
BACKGROUND
INFORMATION:

The N.C. Plant Conservation Program develops regulations, voluntary programs, and cooperative partnerships to help protect imperiled species and their habitats. Responsibilities include the listing of North Carolina's endangered, threatened, and special concern plant species and the development of conservation programs designed to permanently protect them. Acquisition and management of important plant sites and habitats are among methods used to boost and preserve native plants and their ecosystems.

Contact Lesley Starke at 919-707-3758 or by email at Lesley.starke@ncagr.gov for more details on agenda items.                       

30-1

 

