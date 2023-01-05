Submit Release
BET HER DEBUTS ALL FEMALE PRODUCED AND DIRECTED FILM “SCHEME QUEENS”

Scheme Queen

I am a believer of Create Don’t Wait”
— Ernestine Johnson
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award Winning Director Cas Sigers-Beedles along with Ernestine Johnson, B. Simone, Brii Renee and Jacky Oh, debuted their film, “Scheme Queens,” on New Year’s Eve on BET HER.

“Scheme Queens” is a combination of the Urban classic “Set It Off” with the slick heist comedy of “Oceans 11” about four friends who are down on their luck and decide to rob a ruthless Rastafarian jewel thief played by Jason Louder (Black Lightning on CW) by conning his second in command. Sam (Brii Renee’- Actress, Black Girls Stuff on Revolt TV) is a down-on-her-luck gambler with mounting debts in need of a couch to crash on. More accurately, she needs a free place to stay, as she doesn’t have money for rent. Sam goes to see her devoutly religious friend, Audra (Ernestine Johnson- Queen Sugar, Greenlit ATL), for help. Unfortunately, Audra is in a bad way as well. She sold NFT artwork until five minutes ago when her bosses got arrested on federal fraud charges. Now, she’s left without a job and, even worse, has no insurance to take care of her mom. Their mutual pal Zoe (Jacky Oh- MTV’s Wild ‘N Out) is a bit shallow, as she never takes advice from anyone with bad eyebrows. But she appears to have a cushy life, being engaged to a hip-hop star. Sadly, he cheats all the time, and when Zoe becomes pregnant, she’s on the outs. These three pay a visit to recently disgraced influencer Lauryn (B. Simone- Comedian, MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Finding Happy on Bounce TV), who is looking for a way back into her preferred lifestyle.

“The film is a comedic thriller heist, and it was imperative to air it on BET Her because four females produced it,” says Ernestine Johnson. “I am a believer of Create Don’t Wait,” says Johnson. Suppose we were to wait to be cast in a film, commercial, or sitcom, we would still be overlooked for roles. So this is a big win for us,” Johnsons adds.

An extension of the BET brand, BET HER is the first network designed with Black women in mind and features a curated lineup that includes comedies, dramas, documentaries, and more.

For more information on the movie, visit www.schemequeens.com.

Angela McCoy
Full Circle Consulting Group, LLC.
+1 818-836-4814
angela@fullcircleconsultinggroup.net

