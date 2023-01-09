Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Fueled by Incidence Rate of Musculoskeletal and Neurodegenerative Diseases

The total market for orthopedic biomaterials (OB) experienced an increase over the previous year, mainly due to the increased prevalence of musculoskeletal and neurodegenerative disease.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released new research on the Global Orthopedic Biomaterials market across 70 countries and 5 continents, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. As with the majority of orthopedic therapies, the elderly demographic is a major market driver. Along with the increasing size of this demographic, the incidence of osteoarthritis (OA) and other forms of degenerative disease are also expected to grow, driving the demand for orthopedic biomaterial products.

According to iData's Global Market Report Suite for Orthopedic Biomaterials, the market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2022. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach approximately $7.1 billion. This report includes procedure numbers, industry dynamics, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for the market segments covered.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including bone graft substitutes, growth factors, cell therapy, hyaluronic acid viscosupplementation and cartilage repair (appendix only).

Among the many competitors in the global orthopedic biomaterials market, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker are the top three market share leaders. Medtronic has maintained a strong presence in the total orthopedic biomaterials device market through brand recognition, strong customer support, and a large sales force.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

