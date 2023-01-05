Thursday, January 5

Here’s how Washington might get consumer bottle recycling, eliminate waste production

Washington legislators are taking another swing at improving recycling and eliminating waste production in the state, and have introduced a new bill to make it happen. The Washington Recycle and Packaging Act was presented Wednesday, Jan. 4, at a Seattle Aquarium event by Rep. Liz Berry and Sen. Christine Rolfes. “This bill creates a path to reduce packaging and paper and make sure what remains is recycled or composted, and does not go to landfills,” Berry, D-Seattle, said at the introduction of the bill. “But I am most excited about our inclusion of a bottle deposit system in our bill, similar to what Oregon has. We’ve learned many months of crafting legislation that if we really want to meet our goals to reduce litter and reach our reduce and recycle targets, and refill targets, Washington must implement this kind of program.” Continue reading at The Olympian. (TVW)

Washington state starts 2023 with ambitious new climate efforts

One of Washington’s biggest climate programs yet launched on Jan. 1: the Clean Fuel Standard. Under this program, fuel suppliers must gradually provide cleaner and cleaner fuels for gas pumps across the state, starting now, through 2034. Also kicking in this month is a law that caps greenhouse gas emissions from the state’s largest polluters. That program allows companies to buy carbon credits in an auction, which can be traded like other investments — also known as cap and invest. And this year, major federal incentives for green energy kick in. People can get tax credits for buying electric vehicles, installing rooftop solar, and heat pumps. Continue reading at KUOW. (Eric Mclean)

State audit: low-income, students from communities of color most impacted by COVID campus closures

Students from the state’s poorest school districts, and those with the highest populations from communities of color suffered the most learning loss during pandemic shutdowns of campuses, according to a new state study. In an audit requested by state legislators, conducted by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review, investigators looked at test scores, teacher surveys, enrollment figures, and substance abuse and mental health studies. All of the races and ethnic groups saw numbers improve by spring of 2022, but not to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. “It’s heartbreaking. You never want students to get behind,” said Rep. April Berg, D-Everett. Berg said keeping students at home was the right decision, saying it kept them healthier, but she said lawmakers need to do more about the learning loss suffered between 2020 and 2022. Continue reading at KING5.

