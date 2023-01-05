Winter/Spring Social Emotional Learning Implementation Office Hours and Professional Learning Opportunities

Please join Maine Department of Education (DOE) Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialist Sarah Norsworthy for the following SEL Implementation Professional Learning Opportunities being offered this winter and spring. Professional learning about SEL Implementation will occur in 4 strands, read & discuss, thinking routines, picture books and EdTech.

Weekly Open Office Hours: Tuesdays from 10:00-11:00 AM – Drop in with questions, comments, or for connection. Offered virtually – Pre-Register here Via Zoom Link

Drop in with questions, comments, or for connection. Offered virtually – Pre-Register here Via Zoom Link Weekly Interactive Professional Learning Opportunities: Thursdays from 1:30 – 2:30 PM – Offered Virtually – Pre-Register here Via Zoom Link. Each session will start with 20 minutes of focused learning followed by a conversation on classroom application. More info is available on the SEL Implementation Webpage. Upcoming sessions include: 1/5/23 – Using Pear Deck To Build Belonging/Social Awareness 1/12/23 – Picture Book Spotlight: Learning About Ourselves & Others. My Name Is An Address – A pronunciation guide is linked here. We will explore this book and talk about extending it within classrooms. Bring a copy – if you can. 1/19/23 – Thinking Routine Spotlight: Developing Belonging, Social Awareness & Curiosity 1/26/23 – Book Group: The Social Emotional Learning Playbook Module 1. Join ready to discuss module 1. Educators are encouraged to join with colleagues to continue the conversation within your schools.

Join the SEL Listserv for regular updates, and bookmark the SEL Implementation Webpage – resources and information are being regularly added.

For more information contact Sarah CB Norsworthy, Maine DOE SEL Implementation Specialist at sarah.norsworthy@maine.gov.