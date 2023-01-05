Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,926 in the last 365 days.

Public hearing set for January 11 on Tri County Hospital’s relocation of services in Wadena

News Release
Jan. 5, 2022

Contact information

A public hearing for the relocation of Tri County Hospital’s services in Wadena to a new location in Wadena is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Health Regulation Division will provide a forum for the greater Wadena community to discuss the relocation of services for Tri County Hospital from 415 Jefferson St. N., Wadena to 421 11th St. N.W., Wadena beginning March 24, 2023. With the new location, Tri County Hospital will get a new name to become Astera Health.

All health care services will remain the same and relocate to the new facility including inpatient, outpatient, surgery, emergency department, clinic, lab, radiology, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. Some administrative services will remain in the existing building. There will be no reduction of services.

Participants can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams Event Information: Tri County Hospital/Astera Health public hearing or by calling 1-651-395-7448 and using the access code 575 821 586. 

Those interested can provide comments or questions on the MDH website at Tri County Hospital Public Hearing by Jan. 10, 2023.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. More detail is available at Minnesota Statutes Sec. 31.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:
Scott Smith
MDH Communications
651-503-1440
scott.smith@state.mn.us

You just read:

Public hearing set for January 11 on Tri County Hospital’s relocation of services in Wadena

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.