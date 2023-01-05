Public hearing set for January 11 on Tri County Hospital’s relocation of services in Wadena

News Release

Jan. 5, 2022

A public hearing for the relocation of Tri County Hospital’s services in Wadena to a new location in Wadena is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Health Regulation Division will provide a forum for the greater Wadena community to discuss the relocation of services for Tri County Hospital from 415 Jefferson St. N., Wadena to 421 11th St. N.W., Wadena beginning March 24, 2023. With the new location, Tri County Hospital will get a new name to become Astera Health.

All health care services will remain the same and relocate to the new facility including inpatient, outpatient, surgery, emergency department, clinic, lab, radiology, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. Some administrative services will remain in the existing building. There will be no reduction of services.

Participants can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams Event Information: Tri County Hospital/Astera Health public hearing or by calling 1-651-395-7448 and using the access code 575 821 586.

Those interested can provide comments or questions on the MDH website at Tri County Hospital Public Hearing by Jan. 10, 2023.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. More detail is available at Minnesota Statutes Sec. 31.

