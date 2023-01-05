Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,856 in the last 365 days.

Rollkers Will Demonstrate Innovative Personal Mobility Device at CES 2023, World’s Most Influential Tech Show

Rollkers Personal Mobility Device is exhibiting at CES 2023 this week

Enabling users to double their walking speed, French Startup is seeking strategic partners to advance manufacturing plans

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rollkers, a personal mobility device that allows people to reduce their trip times by doubling their walking speed, is set to exhibit this week at CES in Las Vegas (January 5-8, 2023), from Booth #61049 in Eureka Park in The Venetian.

An innovative product that has been focused on R&D to this point, Rollkers is ready to advance to the next stage of the company’s development and will be seeking strategic partnerships at CES, ranging from manufacturing to investment and beyond.

Rollkers can travel at speeds of up to seven miles per hour with a range of 30 minutes making them an ideal complement to public transportation – a fun addition to a daily commute as they are small, lightweight and travel easily, providing truly seamless intermodality. They are also healthier and more environmentally friendly.

Thanks to instinctive control algorithms, users walk naturally, as though on a travelator, with no training required. Using Tracks technology, Rollkers are stabilized with no loss of balance.

Rollkers has created a new video for CES that provides a view of the device in use on the streets of Paris – check it out here: https://bit.ly/RollkersMedia

For additional information, please visit https://www.rollkers.com.


Note to Media:
To schedule an interview and/or visit Rollkers at their CES 2023 booth (#61049 in Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo Center), please contact Kerry Lynn Bohen at 202.468.8300 or kbohen@aboutbwf.com

Kerry Lynn Bohen
BWF Sage Communications
+1 703-533-4823
kbohen@aboutbwf.com

You just read:

Rollkers Will Demonstrate Innovative Personal Mobility Device at CES 2023, World’s Most Influential Tech Show

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.