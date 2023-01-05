ROAD CLOSED: Vt Route 104 / Boyden Hill Dr Cambridge

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston





News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification





Vt Route 104 is completely closed near the intersection of Boyden Hill Dr in Cambridge due to a motor vehicle crash.



This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.