Leading Edge Avionics brings State-of-the-art Avionics Shop to Upland’s Cable Airport

Mike Manclark - Owner, Leading Edge Avionics

OC's Mike Manclark expands Leading Edge Avionics with new state-of-the-art facility at Upland's Cable Airport.

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Edge Avionics, Southern California's most trusted and experienced aviation brand, is bringing its world-class avionics sales and service to the Inland Empire with a state-of-the-art facility at Cable Airport. Launching February 2023, the new hangar will make it faster and easier for aircraft owners to service or upgrade their existing avionics systems and ensure every flight is a safe one with expert certifications.

Known for fast, friendly service and unmatched quality, with some of the best techs in the business, Leading Edge Avionics prides itself on being on time and on budget, so aircraft spend more time in the air and less time in the shop.

“This expansion at Cable Airport makes us the ideal choice for clients in Southern California who want the very best in safety, expertise, and service,” said Mike Manclark, Owner of Leading Edge Avionics. “While we offer the best avionics products in the market, what sets us apart is our people. We have the deepest, most experienced technicians in the business who upgrade more 'steam gauge' aircraft than anyone in the southland.”

Manclark adds that every month his team of professional installers removes miles of unnecessary wires and hundreds of pounds of aging equipment with fresh and efficient products from Garmin, Avidyne, and other top brands.

“Avionics is perhaps the single most critical system for safety, so getting equipment installed right is absolutely vital,” says Mike Manclark. “That’s why our team focuses only on avionics – nothing else. In this space, experience matters. It’s something our customers really value.”

As the top avionics service provider in Southern California, Leading Edge Avionics offers major upgrades, troubleshooting and overhaul services across SNA, LGB, and CNO, along with 24/7 mobile repairs, calibrations, and other AOG services.

About Leading Edge Avionics

For more than 46 years, Leading Edge Avionics has been the avionics partner of choice for pilots and aircraft owners who value the highest quality, reliability, and unparalleled safety. With one of the most experienced teams in the industry and a fleet of advanced mobile units, Leading Edge Avionics is the only avionics company to offer 24/7 service to all of Southern California's 100+ airports.