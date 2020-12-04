PsyTech Inc. Chooses ilumivu’s SaaS Platform to Power its Groundbreaking New Clinical Software

Hayim Raclaw, PsyTech CEO

By equipping therapists with unprecedentedly rich data for constant improvement, this partnership will accelerate innovation for psychedelic therapeutics, enabling better and safer patient care. ” — Hayim Raclaw

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PsyTech Inc., a leading company advancing psychedelic medicine, announced today the signing of an exclusive agreement with a Digital Therapeutics SaaS platform for mental and behavioral health from ilumivu to create its Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy (PAT) clinical solution under the brand Tovana.

PsyTech is launching Tovana Solutions -- the most comprehensive mobile and web application for PAT therapists and patients around the world. The platform’s features will include cutting edge just-in-time-adaptive-interventions (JITAI), biometric data capture and 3rd party device integration, whereby therapists can use the application along with patients served by healthcare clinics utilizing psychedelic-assisted therapies to enable increased treatment efficacy and improved patient outcomes.

After ruling out costly development and a review of commercially available products, PsyTech chose ilumivu’s SaaS platform given that company’s exceptional clinical and research experience, feature-rich technology, and proven status as a platform serving leading global medical research organizations. The two companies aim to onboard hundreds of PAT-inclusive clinics and retreat centers, powering the most effective therapeutic organizations in the industry.

PsyTech CEO Hayim Raclaw said, "By equipping therapists with unprecedentedly rich data for constant improvement, this partnership will accelerate innovation for psychedelic therapeutics, enabling better and safer patient experience and access. Our two companies are powerfully complementary in terms of business strengths and simpatico in terms of ethos and people. We are excited for this future."

The companies plan to roll out the initial ilumivu-powered Tovana Solutions to clinics in the United State in the first phase. In phase two, they will broaden market availability through expansion in the US and rollout to Canada, Israel, and the EU. The application will become generally available worldwide. PsyTech is planning to bring the application to PAT-inclusive clinics across the globe over the next two to three years.

“This platform partnership with PsyTech fits ilumivu’s market strategy perfectly. We are bringing the power of our SaaS platform to existing and new emerging players in multiple specialties within healthcare to create life-changing high value applications in autism, chronic disease management, PTSD/stress solutions, doctor-patient engagement, medical cannabis, and mental and behavior health,” said David Smith, ilumivu’s president.

About PsyTech

Venture-backed PsyTech combines a robust psychedelic therapeutic community with clinical tools and integrative mental health. Its chief goals are to promote and deliver safe and effective psychedelic health and wellness, combat stigma, and accelerate innovation. Empowered by the advancements of ground-breaking clinical research, PsyTech fosters and steers innovation in psychedelics to serve the greater good.

About ilumivu

ilumivu is a Digital Therapeutics company enabling proactive interventions and delivering personalized outcomes using the psychology of behavior change. Our platform connects patients and clinicians enabling therapists, case workers, researchers, clinicians and hospitals to better monitor, manage, and direct the patient/individual care. We increase adherence, impact positive behavior changes and provide a pinpoint assessment of the patient journey based on our real-time data capture and analysis algorithms.

