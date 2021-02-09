Spring Loaded Launches Canada’s First Adaptive Back Brace to Deal with Growing Back Pain Crisis

Lumbrella adjusts instantly for a custom fit, and adapts to your movements throughout the day.

With a simple twist of a dial, the device can be adjusted on the fly for maximum relief throughout the day.

Lumbrella's fit changes as your day changes, making it possible to move and heal at the same time.”” — Chris Cowper-Smith

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring Loaded, makers of the world’s first bionic knee brace are now taking on Canada’s growing back pain crisis with the launch of the first customizable, adaptive back brace, Lumbrella. An estimated one out of every two Canadians suffered lower back pain in the last six months alone, and that number is on the rise as the pandemic pushes more people to work from nontraditional workspaces. Lumbrella was designed specifically for changing environments, providing medical-grade spinal decompression and pain relief but with a fully adjustable fit that adapts as you sit, stand, or move about your day.

“One of the most important things you can do to reduce back pain is to keep moving. But that just can’t happen when you’re stuck in a brace that overly restricts your motion. That's where Lumbrella is different. It tackles both the pain and the movement issues simultaneously,” said Chris Cowper-Smith, President and CEO, Spring Loaded. “Lumbrella becomes rigid only when and where needed, while simultaneously offering spinal decompression with the flexibility you need to go about everyday life. It’s also rapidly adjustable, allowing you to quickly switch from periods of inactivity to activity. In other words, Lumbrella’s fit changes as your day changes, making it possible to move and heal at the same time.”

Unlike traditional medical-grade back braces that are bulky and require in-person fittings at specialized clinics, the streamlined Lumbrella brace can be purchased directly online, and fittings and consultations are performed remotely with live product specialists. Lumbrella retails for $1,800 but is covered entirely by many popular benefit plans. It is exclusively available in Canada through lumbrella.ca.

As a former elite-level athlete with a PhD in Neuroscience, Cowper-Smith understands the impact back pain can have on preventing people from doing what they love. And he knows first-hand that people won't wear a device that’s either uncomfortable or doesn’t provide immediate results. “That’s what’s so great about Lumbrella,” he adds. “It’s light, comfortable, and hugs your body in a way that provides instant decompression and pain relief without holding you back. As a regular user myself, I can tell you Lumbrella isn’t just designed to fit your body. It's designed to fit your life.”

About Spring Loaded:

Based in Halifax, NS, Spring Loaded designs and manufactures high-tech mobility devices that allow more people to overcome joint pain, reclaim an active lifestyle, and do more of what they love. Best known for creating the world’s first bionic knee braces, Spring Loaded offers a growing range of medical devices for commercial, government, and consumer applications.