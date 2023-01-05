Iowa Transportation Commission to meet January 11

Posted on: January 05, 2023

AMES, Iowa – Jan. 5, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in the Materials Conference Room at the Iowa Department of Transportation’s headquarters at 800 Lincoln Way in Ames. The public may attend in-person if comfortable in doing so. Face coverings are not required and left to the discretion of each individual.

Business meeting agenda Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Time Title Presenter 1 p.m. *Approve Minutes of the

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 Commission Meeting Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,

515-239-1067 Commission Comments Iowa DOT Staff Comments *Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 451, Emergency Vehicle Certificate Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 *Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 625, Driver’s Licenses for Undercover Law Enforcement Officers Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 *Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Pleasant Hill Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 *Federal Recreational Trails Program Funding Recommendations Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 *Iowa’s Clean Air Attainment Program Funding Recommendations Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 *Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2022 Transit Program (vehicle replacement) Kristin Haar, public transit director,

Modal Transportation Bureau,

515-233-7875 *Calendar Year (CY) 2023 Intercity Bus Program Rebecca Law,

Modal Transportation Bureau,

515-239-1765 *Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program Tamara Nicholson, director,

Modal Transportation Bureau,

515-239-1052 1:10 p.m. Adjourn *Action items

Informal workshop session

The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in person and via conference call beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public may attend in-person. Face coverings are not required and left to the discretion of each individual. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Nikita Rainey, Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-239-1304 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.