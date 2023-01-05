De Nora Joins Phase Four of Tubli Sewage Treatment Plant Expansion
Project will increase ozone production capacity by 100 percent
De Nora understands scarcity challenges and believes strongly in the promising role of reuse. We are honored to continue advancing the field.”MILAN, ITALY , January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- De Nora, a global provider in sustainable water treatment solutions, will join phase four of the Tubli Sewage Treatment Plant expansion, announcing plans for one of the largest public sector ozone plants to be built in the Middle East in more than 10 years. Launched in response to rapid population growth in the area, the project will include three dedicated lines of Capital Controls® ozone generators to accommodate increased flow of wastewater, taking the average daily flow capacity of 200,000 m3/day to reach a full average daily flow capacity of 400,000 m3/day – a 100 percent increase.
“Tubli Sewage Treatment Plant Phase 4 will be the one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” said Giordano Buizza, De Nora Water Technologies Southwest Europe regional sales director. “We are grateful for our partners in the region who continue to trust our team with historic projects that have the potential to make a positive impact on water treatment operations around the globe. De Nora understands scarcity challenges and believes strongly in the promising role of reuse. We are honored to continue advancing the field.”
One of the most powerful oxidants with a fast reaction time, Capital Controls ozone generators are quickly accelerating as a preferred treatment in wastewater reuse. The system in Tubli will generate 150 kilograms of ozone per hour to destroy and oxidize residual organic contaminants in wastewater streams to render them harmless. The high-quality effluent will then be reused for irrigation and agricultural beautification purposes throughout the Bahrain service area. De Nora technology was selected amongst a group of tier one ozone manufacturers for exhibiting continuous excellence in technical support and cost-effective maintenance requirements.
Buizza adds, “Every product line at De Nora is developed to cater to the needs faced by utilities. A universal concern is operating expenses, and that’s where our ozone technology offered the greatest benefit. Once the project is complete, we will continue working very closely with our business partner, WTE Wassertechnik GmbH over the course of the next decade to keep operating expenses low while continuing to meet environmental goals.”
The ozone installation is part of a larger project led by WTE Wassertechnik GmbH, a leading supplier of municipal and industrial water management serving more than 20 million people in 18 countries.
Industrie De Nora is an Italian multinational company, listed on Euronext Milan stock exchange, specialized in electrochemistry, a leader in sustainable technologies and with a key role in the industrial green hydrogen production chain. The Company has a portfolio of products and systems to optimize the energy efficiency of key industrial electrochemical processes and a range of products and solutions for water treatment. Globally, Industrie De Nora is the world's largest supplier of activated electrodes (serving a broad portfolio of customers operating in the fields of chlorine & caustic soda production, components for electronics, non-ferrous metal refining). Industrie De Nora is also among the world's leading suppliers of water filtration and disinfection technologies (for the industrial, municipal, and marine sectors) and the world's leading supplier of swimming pool disinfection components. Leveraging its well-established electrochemical knowledge, proven manufacturing capability, and a supply chain established over the years, the Company has developed and qualified a portfolio of electrodes and components to produce hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, which is critical for the energy transition. Founded in 1923, Industrie De Nora had total revenues of €616 million and EBITDA of €127 million in 2021. The Company's growth process has developed both organically, through continued penetration of new markets and applications, and through acquisitions in the U.S., Asia, and Europe. The Company’s growth is supported by continuous innovation well represented by its evolving intellectual property portfolio, which currently includes more than 260 patent families with more than 2,600 territorial extensions. The Company's portfolio includes a stake (about 34 percent) in the ThyssenKrupp Nucera joint venture, a world-leading engineering company in chlorine production and water electrolysis plants to produce hydrogen. The Group is controlled by the De Nora family, which owns approximately 55 percent of the Company’s share capital, with Snam S.p.A. as a minority shareholder with about 26 percent of the capital.
