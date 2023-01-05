RSM Australia streamline processes with Adobe Acrobat Sign
RSM Australia have integrated Adobe Acrobat Sign into their iManage system with the support of Zylpha and their eSignature integration
We have been able to take advantage of two best of breed, globally recognised solutions and integrate them efficiently and intelligently using the market-leading Zylpha Adobe Acrobat Sign Integration.”SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSM Australia has successfully implemented Adobe Acrobat Sign to streamline their processes and reduce the time taken to complete complex documentation.
— Mike Peters, ECM & Information Management Manager, RSM Australia
The leading provider of audit, tax, and consulting services knew that it had to take full advantage of the Adobe Acrobat Sign solution to help streamline document authorisation and reduce the turnaround time typically associated with clients returning signed paperwork. RSM knew that they wanted to integrate Adobe Acrobat Sign into their iManage Document Management System.
Through their iManage implementation partner Office Info Australia, RSM selected the market-leading Adobe Acrobat Sign integration from Zylpha. The innovative approach taken to integration means that users benefit from a simple-to-use interface whilst documents are automatically returned and filed into the correct workspace. A collaborative approach between RSM, Office Info Australia and Zylpha has meant that new enhancements such as high-volume queuing have been added to the solution resulting in additional value to RSM and their clients.
Mike Peters, ECM & Information Management Manager, RSM Australia comments:
“The simplicity of the integration makes it easy to use, and our clients are used to being able to sign their paperwork electronically. By using Adobe Acrobat Sign we know that they can be completed from any device including their smartphone or tablet and can trust that it’s secure and encrypted”
Currently, eSignatures are legally valid and enforceable in over 50 countries — including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Adobe Acrobat complies with industry security standards, including HIPAA and PCI v3.0 used by the payment card industry. They are also easier to audit than ink signatures as eSignatures can provide additional levels of security, tracking, and control.
iManage users can take advantage of Zylpha’s and the Adobe Acrobat Sign integration to easily send documents out for electronic signature. The ‘one-system’ approach means hassle-free integration without forcing users to log into websites to send or receive documents. Plus, there’s built-in tracking of all events and actions, notifying users at key stages and inbound scaling included as standard.
