Award-Winning Atlanta Creator Marie Antoinette’s Melanin Projects Are A Beautiful Response To Colorism

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Antoinette is a globally renowned, award-winning documentary filmmaker, designer, and author. This year, she will launch Part II of her MELANIN documentary, as well as an edgy collection for SAPPHIRE DIAMONDS, her apparel line focused on inclusivity.

The MELANIN creative projects emerged when a woman in a fabric store remarked to Marie Antoinette: “You’re pretty for a dark-skinned girl.” Marie realized that despite shifts in media representation – skin tone and color are still bold narratives in our society today – especially when it comes to what is considered beautiful. She started development on the MELANIN coffee table book and also her award-winning documentary by the same name, as well as a lifestyle brand that positively demystifies COLORISM (the biased or prejudicial treatment of people belonging to the same race, based on skin pigmentation).

Recently, Marie contributed to a beauty industry white paper focused on expanding inclusivity in the beauty industry. This white paper entitled: Shades of Change – New Foundations in the Beauty Industry was produced by the ExV Agency, in collaboration with Beauty Connect and Kisaco Research.

The MELANIN projects share stories from a collection of women, from different backgrounds, who all share their experiences about how their skin tones have been perceived by others. Their candid and vulnerable experiences are all showcased in the book and documentary. MELANIN, however, is presented through an artistic lens and is not about division. Rather, the projects celebrate inclusivity allowing people of all skin tones to express their experiences. Her documentary has been showcased and selected by film festivals in England, Sweden, and the United States.

"I always wanted to take care of people; it's why I studied healthcare. I wanted to bring better representation into the healthcare sector. My love for fashion and art, however, made me realize that representation was needed in more industries than just healthcare, and being able to build and create the MELANIN projects, has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” shared Marie.

This year, Marie will launch Part II of her MELANIN documentary as well as an edgy new line for her SAPPHIRE DIAMONDS apparel line to expand her creative messaging about unapologetic inclusivity to people around the world.

“Atlanta is such a hub for creative expression and people here are genuinely open to supporting and uplifting each other. There is no other place I would rather be to raise awareness on the projects I am working on than right here because I know that the only way to be truly successful and happy in anything we do in life is to be authentic and to look beyond what society has defined for us. My work is about creating art in all forms for all people, and I believe we can get closer to a truly inclusive world, with fewer stigmas attached, if we are more open to having conversations, even difficult ones, and are willing to learn from each other.”

To find out more about Marie Antoinette and her MELANIN projects and products, visit: www.melanin929.com or check out her Instagram at: @marieantoinette929. To book Marie for media appearances or speaking engagements, email: marieantoinette929@gmail.com

