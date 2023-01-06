PORTUGAL: THE GLOBAL REFERENCE FOR HIGH-END FOOTWEAR BRANDS

FASHION FOOTWEAR MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally - Meet the trends FASHION FOOTWEAR MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally - Meet the latest collections FASHION FOOTWEAR MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally - Meet the selected brands for USA

The United States is the seventh largest market for the Portuguese footwear industry, in all the product segments. Portugal is the 13th biggest global exporter.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Globally awarded, the Portuguese footwear industry is now a worldwide reference in the fashion industry and the top pick of high-end brands in all segments, from sports to luxury. The new collections, quality and use of new sustainable materials are the main factors in choosing Portugal by top international brands and critical fashion designers for high-quality footwear manufacturing. The United States is already the 7th largest market for the Portuguese footwear industry, with continuous growth in all the product segments – women, men, children – and over 95% of the footwear production in Portugal is channeled for exports.In the footwear sector, Portugal does not take steps, but leaps that increasingly raise it as a worldwide reference. Footwear in Portugal has come a long way in recent years and is a case of international success, each year reaching even further, both in numbers and in its geographical presence in other markets.Several factors have contributed to Portugal's success in the footwear business, but we can define the following as being the main drivers of this industry: the know-how and natural talent built through decades of tradition and experience, combined with the technological innovations and creative collections and smart marketing, both brought in by the current vibrant generation of Portuguese entrepreneurs.Portugal is increasingly the “startup nation” and the entrepreneurs of footwear are not indifferent to this fact, using technology to further distinguish Portugal in the international context. Portuguese Footwear Brands invested over 160 million dollars in innovation, internationalization and qualification to further expand the presence of Portuguese footwear worldwide.Beyond the outstanding product quality, volume, and customization levels that the Portuguese footwear industry has already settled, the new challenge is all about sustainability. From green energy sourcing to waste reduction to design solutions that mitigate the carbon footprint, the industry is ready to embrace the environmental challenges. The sector is heavily investing in new sustainable product solutions, new recycled materials, and new outstanding products that address environmental concerns to its core while maintaining the high-quality standards it is known for.Portuguese footwear is positioning itself as being the “sensual” and “sexy” sector. High-quality sport, luxury, technical or casual footwear are being manufactured in Portugal, with Portuguese manufacturers showing their strong know-how, secular expertise, and tradition that only time can prove. This solid international expertise grants deep cultural knowledge to Portuguese manufacturers and brands and a great understanding of the specifics of each geography in the five continents.The Global Footwear Industry Report shows that the footwear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$105.8 Billion in 2021. The U.S. currently accounts for a 27.14% share of the global market.World-renowned and awarded Portuguese footwear brands like Atlanta Mocassin, Centenário, Cubanas, Deux Sampaio, Lemon Jelly, Luis Onofre, Miguel Vieira, Undandy, Wolf & Son, Tentoes, Tatuaggi, Josefinas, and several others are showcased in the global AICEP campaign MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally . Meet the newly selected collections and brands at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com/footwear/ Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency is a government entity focused on attracting productive investment, increasing exports, and internationalizing Portuguese businesses to boost its economy. AICEP is a "one-stop-shop" agency and the ideal partner for those looking to invest in Portugal or establish new strategic partnerships to expand their business.With offices in Portugal and abroad, AICEP supports international companies investing in Portugal through project analysis, site selection, and human resources support.With a global network present in over 50 markets, AICEP oversees Portuguese companies' internationalization and exports, supporting them throughout these processes by connecting companies with critical stakeholders and providing valuable information.Learn more at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com ABOUT PORTUGALLocated in southwestern Europe, Portugal is a welcoming and multicultural country with an open economy, where culture and tradition coexist with design, innovation, technology, and R&D.At the crossroads between the European, African and American continents, its strategic location and status as a European Union and Eurozone member state make Portugal the ideal partner for your business.Top international rankings* consider Portugal to be the third safest country globally and the seventh most politically and socially stable. It is also one of the countries that invest the most in renewable energy sources and policies to combat climate change.Portugal's excellent infrastructures, telecommunications, talent, and overall quality of life attract visitors and companies from all over the world.Distinguished by their quality, authenticity, and exclusivity, Portuguese goods are highly sought after by well-renowned international customers. Portugal is an innovative, sophisticated, and forward-looking country with almost nine centuries of history where sustainability is a priority and an industry strategic goal.

This B2B digital campaign, directed to all American companies, will showcase the best of Portugal's sustainable and innovative products.